Home page World

Of: Jason Blaschke

Split

At Houston’s Rice University in the US state of Texas, researchers have managed to transform dead wolf spiders into grippers – so-called “necrobots”.

Texas/USA – Observing nature carefully, learning from it and applying the accumulated knowledge in research – a group of engineers from Houston’s Rice University in the US state of Texas has succeeded in doing this. And not only that. They even managed to combine nature and mechanics in a breathtaking way.

US researchers kill spiders, resuscitate their legs and make them grippers

The researchers take a wolf spider, kill it and reanimate its legs using a needle and air – the spider becomes a prehensile arm that can lift and put down objects. The engineers take advantage of the spider’s natural characteristics. Unlike humans, animals have no muscles. When they move their legs, it works through their blood. The basis is a hydraulic process.

Report t3n according to spiders, they have chambers in their bodies that allow them to control their legs by pumping a bodily fluid up and down. This is exactly where the US researchers started to bring dead wolf spiders back to life – at least the bodies. “Coincidentally, once dead, the spider is the perfect architecture for small, naturally derived claws,” says Daniel Preston, co-author of the study.

The spider’s body can lift weights heavier than the spider itself. © Screenshot: Rice University/YouTube

Wolf spider becomes “necrobot”: air pressure replaces bodily fluid

First, the researchers insert a needle into the spider’s chambers, which it used to walk when it was alive. The existing body fluid is drained through the needle and the puncture site is then sealed with glue. Engineers can now control all limbs via air pressure. What used to work with body fluids is now done by the machine for the US researchers.

The name “necrobot” is made up of necromancy and robotics and thus describes exactly what the engineers around student Faye Yap and co-author Preston have achieved: the combination of death and robotics. In the journal Advanced Science they recently published their study on the wolf spider. But her work doesn’t end there. In the future, the researchers want to try to transfer the technology to other spider species.

Facebook User Celebrates “Necrobot” – “The Return of the Zombie Spider”

The tests with the wolf spider show that these “necrobots” are already a great success. As grippers, the animals are able to lift objects that are heavier than themselves. The US researchers determined the force using small objects that were lifted, transported and set down again by the gripper arm spider. But why the dead wolf spider? After all, mechanical gripper arms can be produced very easily these days.

The engineers at Houston’s Rice University see several advantages in their “necrobots”. On the one hand, the grippers blend in unobtrusively into their surroundings, and on the other hand their bodies are exposed to natural decay. In other words: After use, they are biodegradable.

It is still unclear where the spiders, which have been converted into gripping arms, will be used in the future. What is certain, however, is that it is not only scientific, but also has something of science fiction about it. A user writes on Facebook: “The return of the zombie spider.”