Dhe police in Papua New Guinea want to use force if necessary to free an Australian-born professor and three local researchers who were abducted by a group of gunmen in the remote highlands of the island state. According to a police statement, the kidnappers are “opportunists” who happened to run into the scientists and took them to the surrounding forests. They are now demanding a ransom for the release of the foreign professor, believed to be a New Zealander residing in Australia, and the local researchers.

The island nation’s police chief, David Manning, issued a strong warning: The special forces are authorized to use “any means necessary” to guarantee the safety and integrity of the hostages. This includes deadly gun violence.

Police chief: “Delicate situation”

The kidnappers apparently did not fully think through their activities, the police chief said. The amount of money demanded by the kidnappers was not mentioned in the police statement. There was no mention of a payment being made. But apparently negotiations are taking place with the kidnappers. “This is a delicate situation,” Manning said. The police are already on duty with other security forces.

Since it is a remote region bordering several provinces, air support has been approved. The safety of the hostages has the highest priority. “Nevertheless, we offer the kidnappers a way out. They can release their prisoners and they will be treated fairly,” Manning said. But he warned that resisting the police could cost her her life.

Australian broadcaster ABC reported that local missionaries mediated in the case. They spoke to the professor over a satellite phone. According to this, it is an anthropologist from an Australian university who had previously been to Papua New Guinea for research. The other three are women from Papua New Guinea, including a recognized local researcher and two university graduates.

Prime Minister James Marape said it may be the first time kidnappings for ransom have occurred in Papua New Guinea. But the case shows a trend in criminal activity. In the neighboring province of Papua, which belongs to neighboring Indonesia, a New Zealand pilot was taken hostage by separatists about two weeks ago. The kidnappers are demanding negotiations with the Indonesian authorities over autonomy for their region.