In one innovative studysome laboratory mice that were given a drug experimental were jokingly nicknamed “supermodel grandmothers” because they looked so young despite being aging beyond their life expectancy.

As reported by the BBCthe evidence of a drug considered capable of eliminating a protein called interleukin-11 – which initially helps build bones but later causes inflammation responsible for many age-related diseases – have already shown intriguing results in mice.

A discovery published in Nature

Published in the magazine Naturea study conducted by scientists of the Imperial College of LondonDuke-NUS Singapore and the MRC Lab of Medical Sciences found that when mice were given a drug that eliminated interleukin-11, they they become slimmer, they have healthier coats and have significantly lower levels of cancer than their peers.

According to a press release from the agency research of the government Britishthe drug has also extended the average lifespan of male mice by 22.4% and that of females by 25%.

Now, researchers are trying to understand whether the same results can be obtained in humans.

Human trials underway

Currently, the drug which presents an antibody synthetic targeting interleukin-11 is also being tested in human patients with fibrosis pulmonarya disease that cause difficulty breathing due to scarring of the lungs.

Although human evidence is not still concludedthe researchers behind this study are optimists regarding its potential.

“This research is an important steptdoors towards a better understanding of aging,” said Professor Anissa Widjaja of Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore in the press release. “We have demonstrated, in mice, a therapy that could potentially extend healthy aging.”

His Duke-NUS colleague and co-author Stuart Cook it was even more enthusiasticcalling the drug’s potential “enticing” in a UK press release.

A potentially revolutionary therapy

Cook, while trying not to get his hopes up, told the BBC that he was enthusiastic about the research because, if the drug were to produce a similar anti-aging effect in humans, it would be “transformative” and that would take himself if is Like this.

“There I am a lot of hoaxes going around,” he said the specialist cardiovascular“so I try to stick to the data and it’s the strongest there is.”

Next steps in research

The scientists they are continuing to explore the drug’s potential benefits on interleukin-11, with the hope that one day it may to be used For improve the quality of life Humanextending life in Good health and reducing the incidence of age-related diseases.

What do you think about the potential of this drug to extend the life human in Health? Leave a comment below and share your opinion!