Researchers at the Vinogradov Institute of the Russian Language, together with the Yandex.Zen platform, have compiled a list of words used only in some regions of Russia. In total, scientists have studied about 11 billion tokens.

It is clarified that over the past two years, experts have analyzed articles and comments from platform users living in various regions of the country. As a result, the most interesting options were selected, special attention was paid to words that were not previously described in dictionaries and were not included in the National Corpus of the Russian language.

“We have collected about 4 thousand potential local words that will help to seem interesting and incomprehensible to residents of regions where they are not used. We were especially interested in words that were absent in dictionaries. It is difficult to guess the meaning of some if you do not know them, ”said Boris Iomdin, a researcher at Yandex and a leading researcher at the Vinogradov Institute of Russian Language.

The result of the work of scientists was a list of words that are used in a certain region of Russia at least three times more often than the national average. It is presented in alphabetical order, another section suggests words grouped by subject of use. So, the game of catch-up can be called catch-up, tag or blooper. The garbage container is called tehan, stag, heel, etc.

For example, in the Sverdlovsk, Volgograd regions and the Perm Territory, the underground is called “golbets”. In the Tomsk and Novosibirsk regions, small items, details were designated by the word “shurushki”. In the Kemerovo region, the word “drink” is replaced by “glykat”. In Moscow, trade pavilions are often called corners. A complete list of words is presented by link…

The junior researcher of the educational institution Ivan Levin added that Russian dialects have been described in a large number of dictionaries, but the modern vocabulary of the regions has not been studied so deeply. According to the researcher, the project of the dictionary “Languages ​​of Russian cities” under the guidance of linguists V.I. Belikov and V.P. Selegia.

On April 13, VTsIOM published the results of a poll, according to which two-thirds of Russians disapprove of the use of words borrowed from other languages. More than half of the respondents emphasized that the use of borrowed words in friendly and business communication is more likely to threaten the development of their native language, 30% say that this is a path for development.