Researchers from Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Production in the summer of 2022 scanned the Titanic that sank 113 years ago. They created the first three-dimensional model of a liner lying at a depth of 3.8 thousand meters in the Atlantic Ocean, reports BBC on Wednesday, May 17th.

The article notes that a full-size digital image allows you to see the Titanic as if there is no water around it. This may help to find out what happened on the night of the crash of the liner during its first voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912.

According to researcher Parks Stephenson, the 3D model was one of the first steps to move the story of the Titanic into science-based research rather than speculation. The new image reproduces the entire wreckage, a full view of the ship.

As part of the work, special devices completely studied the liner for more than 200 hours. So, over 700 thousand images were taken from all sides.

“We don’t really understand the nature of the iceberg collision. We don’t even know if he hit the iceberg on the starboard side, as they show in all the films – he may have run aground on the iceberg,” Stephenson explained.

He also clarified that external underwater factors are causing damage to the ship, so the time to establish the full picture of the crash of the liner is running out.

The Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 10, 1912. On the night of April 14, the liner collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic and sank. The crash killed at least 1,496 people. 712 passengers and crew members managed to escape.

Last November, at an auction in England, the pocket watch of Oscar postal clerk Scott Woody, who died during the shipwreck of the Titanic, was sold. The decoration was found at the site of the sunken liner a month after the disaster. The watch sold for £98,000 ($116,000).

In September 2022, OceanGate Expeditions released an 8K video showing parts of the Titanic. The footage shows the prow of the ship, the port anchor, the first hull, the huge anchor chain, cargo hold number one, and the solid bronze piers with precision and detail.