Study shows that seeds planted in soil samples from the Moon can grow, although the process is slower

Researchers at the University of Florida, USA, have observed that plants can grow on lunar soil.

Scientists planted seeds of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana, a species similar to watercress, in samples of rock and dust brought from the Moon to Earth in the Apollo 11, 12 and 17 missions, carried out between 1969 and 1972.

The results of the experiment are in a study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications Biology and financed by NASA. Here’s the intact (5 MB, in English).

Research points out that plants can develop, but the process is slower compared to Earth’s soil. The experiment showed that the seedlings were smaller compared to plants grown in terrestrial soils and varied in size from each other.

In addition, the roots were stunted and some leaves showed reddish pigments, something that represents a sign of stress similar to those observed in plants exposed to adverse conditions, such as those that come in contact with salt water.



Tyler Jones/UF/IFAS – May 14, 2022 The study assessed that plants grown in lunar soil samples from the Apollo 11 mission were smaller compared to missions 12 and 17.

The researchers claim that the observed difficulties are caused by the difference between lunar soil and terrestrial soil. Although the earth found on the Moon has similar elements, such as iron and magnesium, it lacks several minerals. Also, the texture is rougher.

The study also analyzes that samples of lunar soil showed hydrophobic behavior. The scientists then worked on a way for the soil to absorb water gradually and added a nutrient solution.

The research concludes that lunar soil could be used for plant production and experiments on the moon, but “not a benign growth substrate”.

“I find it incredible that, even in these conditions, the plant grew. She was stressed, but she didn’t die. The plant does not stop growing. She adapts”said one of the study’s authors, Robert Ferl.

Scientists also claim that the plant is edible, although the taste is not “especially tasty”.

According to NASA, the experiment is “encouraging” so that further studies on the subject can be carried out. The goal is to find the most efficient way to grow plants in lunar soil.

“That’s what’s so exciting about science: each new discovery leads to more unique and transformative results in the future, which we can use to help improve the sustainability of our future space exploration missions.”said Sharmila Bhattacharya, scientist at NASA’s BPS (Biological & Physical Sciences) program.