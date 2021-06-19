An investigation carried out by researchers from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) on a drug commonly used to treat hypertension yielded encouraging results in relation to the mortality reduction in patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

The results were also good in relation to a decrease in hospitalization days. However, this was a trial on a small number of cases that requires verification with larger studies.

“It’s about a novel and unique study in the world, carried out by researchers from the UBA, which applies a drug normally used to treat hypertension, “the university indicated on its official website.

The trial was carried out at the end of 2020 in patients admitted to the Hospital de Clínicas and Hospital Español. In it, a treatment was applied that could stop “one of the main causes of death in patients hospitalized with covid-19”, which is “the inflammatory attack that the virus triggers in the respiratory system. “

The results of the work were published by the scientific journal EClinical Medicine, edited by The Lancet.

The experimental treatment was carried out by professionals from the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA, among 162 people over 18 years hospitalized for covid-19. “The results are encouraging, since it was possible to reduce hospitalization days by almost half, as well as decrease mortality by 81 percent“, specified the UBA.

It is a study that “applies a drug normally used to treat hypertension.” Photo: EFE

How is the treatment?

During the study, inpatients were administered “a drug normally used to correct hypertension, which is the telmisartan“, applying” much higher doses than those usually received by hypertensive patients. “

“The result was that it was possible to counteract the inflammatory attack that sometimes generates the infection of SARS-CoV-2, virus that causes the disease covid-19 “, pointed out the house of studies.

Within this framework, the UBA explained that “the virus enters our body through the respiratory tract. Once there, it uses its Spike protein to bind to an enzyme found in mucosal cells known as angiotensin. But, the addition of angiotensin has a side effect that can trigger the inflammatory attack suffered by some COVID-19 patients. “

“The virus prevents the enzyme from working normally, work that consists of degrade from angiotensin II to another call 1-7. The latter is a natural vasodilator, and for this reason it is the target of the drug telmisartan, which is usually prescribed to those suffering from high blood pressure, “the university indicated.



According to the study, the length of stay “was reduced to 9 days” and the probabilities of death “fell by 81%”. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

For the experimental treatment, “the team of researchers hypothesized that, using a drug that could block angiotensin receptors, they could avoid the inflammatory effects of this enzyme “.

People, all over 18 years of age, who agreed to take part in the trial, were divided into two groups. One group received telmisartan twice daily, and the other was treated in a normal way.

“By day 5, the levels of inflammation had already been reduced in the group treated with telmisartan, and by day 8 the reduction was already greater. But, the most promising thing was that, among those who received the drug, the length of stay was reduced. reduced to 9 days, compared to 15 or more in the control group. the need for oxygen was reduced, and the probabilities of death fell by 81% “, highlighted the University of Buenos Aires.

Finally, the house of studies clarified that “although it is a preliminary study, the good results and the fact that there have been no adverse effects related to telmisartan, support the fact that larger studies can be carried out to certify the therapeutic value of this treatment “.

The work was carried out by the cardiologist Mariano Duarte, head of the Hypertension area of ​​the Hospital de Clínicas; the pathologist Facundo Pelorosso; UBA teacher Liliana Nicolosi, medical director of the Spanish Hospital; and led by the renowned pharmacologist Rodolfo Rothlin, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UBA.

LGP