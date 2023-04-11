Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that a joint research team with researchers from the University of Cambridge, University of Brussels and New York University has conducted advanced studies on two-dimensional printing and deposition of two materials as part of the European Space Agency’s Advanced Research Experiments for Evaporation of Liquids in Space (ESA).

It is expected that this type of advanced studies in microgravity printing will contribute to the development of knowledge related to space printing, with the aim of building capabilities in the field of space industries that will facilitate future space exploration missions and enhance the pivotal role that man plays in the field of space exploration.

In this context, the Stimulation and Separation Center at Khalifa University prepared two two-dimensional materials, hexagonal boron nitride and molybdenum disulfide, with the aim of examining them aboard the (MASIR 15) missile that was launched into space on November 24, 2022. This missile is used As a tool that contributes to conducting measurements and scientific experiments during its suborbital flight, the test tools in the rocket were developed in cooperation with the European Space Agency, the Swedish Space Corporation and other partners, and researchers from the University of Cambridge, the University of Brussels and New York University tested the two-dimensional materials used in this The project.

For his part, Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at Khalifa University, said: “Advanced studies on two-dimensional materials aboard a rocket in space confirm Khalifa University’s commitment to exerting efforts and initiative to build industrial capabilities in the future in the field of microgravity, as these promising research initiatives will contribute to In strengthening our leading position in the fields of technology and laying the foundation for building a uniquely designed and unique system for the space industry in the world.

The research was supervised by Dr. Yarjan Abdulsamad, Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering, with support from Prof. Dr. Kiriaki Polychronopoulou of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, along with Prof. Dr. Sean Shan of Suai of the Department of Aerospace Engineering.

2D materials are widely used in coating lubricants, thermostats, energy conservation during conversion processes, and in today’s electronics. Thus, the applications in which 2D materials are made are widespread due to the unique properties that they have.

Dr. Yarjan said: “The results of the studies included the deposition of droplets of two-dimensional materials on a specific layer, which contributes to providing the appropriate conditions for printing and deposition in the environment in question. On the other hand, we were able to successfully conduct these experiments and we are currently analyzing the data that will lead us to the conditions printing and space deposition of materials and their requirements, thus we will be able to lay the foundations for materials manufacturing processes in microgravity conditions.”