A team of researchers from Khalifa University has developed a new wearable tool to help people with color blindness. The research team used a transparent “resin” to make the lenses, mixed with two wavelength filtering pigments. To provide a tinting effect, in addition to using three different concentrations of dyes to customize the lenses, to treat red, green, yellow and blue color vision shortcomings. The research work was funded by Al Watan Fund and Aldar Properties.

In detail, a research team from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Khalifa University, including Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Haider Butt, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Dr. Fahd Alam, and Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Dr. Muhammad Al Sharif, and Ahmed Saleh, published the results of their research in This research also inspired an advanced design project for undergraduate students: Saif Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Ali Saif Rashid Al-Shawi Al-Ghafli, Rashid Ali Khalfan bin Qahfan Al-Ali and Muhammad Ali Muhammad Hussain Ali Al-Shamali.

Dr. Hyder Bhat said: “Customizing glasses for color vision deficiency patients remains a challenge, although research has greatly improved the characteristics and materials of wearable devices for color vision patients currently available in the market,” noting that “the problems of distinguishing between shades of colors Certain things prevent people from working in areas where color recognition is critical.”

Pat pointed out that the Khalifa University team used two dyes: one of them blocked unwanted wavelengths for red-green color-blind patients, while the other filtered out unwanted wavelengths for yellow-blue-blind patients, and both dyes were used in their lenses. People with red, green, yellow and blue color vision deficiency have benefited from glasses, indicating their effectiveness in managing both types of color vision deficiency.

He revealed that the research team at Khalifa University has developed special frames for lenses using 3D printing to reduce the frames for greater comfort and ease of use, pointing out that based on some commercially available designs, these glasses made using 3D printing can be folded like other glasses, making them More usable.

He confirmed that the research team examined the stability of the pigments inside the 3D-printed glasses by storing the glasses in water for a week. The results showed that no dye leaked into the water, indicating its stability, and the team left the glasses exposed in the surrounding conditions for an additional week, which confirmed their stability and durability, in order to ensure that the glasses are safe for long-term use, noting that the properties of the glasses were also evaluated. Mechanical glasses with care, as their flexibility and tensile strength are important factors in measuring their longevity and durability, and when tested, the glasses showed superior durability without breaking even when folded or bent.

He said: “Our results showed that 3D printing had no effect on the wavelength filtration properties of pigments. Rather, the pigments remained unchanged while they were combined with resin and 3D printed. When we compared the optical performance of our glasses with commercial color-blind glasses, our results indicated that our glasses The 3D-printed technology was more selective in filtering out unwanted wavelengths than commercially available options, has great potential in treating color blindness, and its ease of fabrication and customization means it can be customized for each individual patient.”

