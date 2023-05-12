With videosOne is bitten, the other is not bothered by anything: mosquitoes do have ideal victims. And soap may determine who becomes the ultimate mosquito magnet, new scientific research shows.

Four participants participated in the study. Scientists first looked at the fabric worn by them to see who had the most attractive odor for mosquitoes, and then tested whether that result was the same after they had washed themselves with soap. A total of four types were used, these are popular brands in America that are not all known in the Netherlands: Dove, Dial, Native and Simple Truth.

Dove and Simple Truth were found to clearly increase attractiveness to mosquitoes. Native turned out to make people less popular with mosquitoes. The researchers, who recently published in the journal iSciencenow conclude that people can use soap to change their own odor profile, and thus be less bothered by mosquitoes. See also HS Analysis | Finland must not wait for Turkey to accept Sweden's NATO membership

Garlic, candles, high beeps, there are all kinds of mosquito repellents on the market, but what really works?:

Coconut, no flowers

And for those who are now wondering which soap can be chosen in the Netherlands: it is probably wise to go for one with coconut scent. Because it seems that coconut oil is a natural mosquito repellent. In the meantime, it is wise to avoid floral scents. Yet that is not an iron law: the combination of the smell of people themselves also influences the effect of the soap.

Incidentally, the researchers emphasize that their work is not just a luxury on a summer evening. Mosquitoes still spread serious diseases, such as dengue fever or malaria, that claim the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year.

It sounds ideal: a world without mosquitoes, but is that really the case? (video):



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: See also Social and health services The Helsinki City Council approved the establishment of a new Hus Group