Scientists have discovered two new species of worms in the caves of Mallorca. One of the worms cannot be assigned to an already existing species.

Palma – In Italy, a rare sea pig was found off a popular holiday island last year. Researchers have now discovered previously unknown species of worms in caves on the Balearic island. These specimens show unique properties that set them apart from the well-known polychaetes, the so-called polychaetes. One has a prominent red-colored brain and “parrot-shaped” jaws, while the other has numerous long tentacles that it uses to forage.

Two new species of worms have been found in a cave in Mallorca. One of the animals is related to a lineage from the depths of the Pacific. © Maria Capa/CEAB-CSIC

Worms discovered in caves where survival of organisms is hardly possible

The discovery story began in 2019 with a first scientific diving expedition into the remote and difficult-to-access Anchialine Cave in Mallorca, where tourists face fines of up to 36,000 euros for “balconing”, according to one Communication from the Blanes Center for Advanced Studies (CEAB).

Although these caves are far from the sea, they are filled with water. This is divided into two layers. While the bottom water is seawater that comes out of the sea through slow filtration, the top layer comes from rain. Access to such caves is very difficult: there is no natural light, and the heights have little in the way of nutrients and dissolved oxygen in the water. Although these conditions severely limit the survival of organisms, researchers have discovered a previously unknown creature beneath the cave’s sediments – eighteen meters deep.

A research team discovered two new species of annelids (polychaetes) in caves. © Maria Capa/CEAB-CSIC

Against the background of climate change, research into worms is of great importance

These are animals that belong to the polychaetes, similar to sandworms that mostly live under sandy beaches. This is a sensational find, according to the research team led by Dr. María Capa from the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and the Marine Research Institute Imedea-CSIC, im Zoological Journal explained.

Capa emphasizes: “The fact that we are currently discovering new forms of life confirms that there are places like these caves that are still very unknown.” It is important to understand them “in order to appreciate and protect them, especially in context of climate change that could threaten the survival of these interesting ecosystems.”

Find on Mallorca: One of the worm species has no eyes and is almost transparent

The morphology of the worm differs from all known species and genera. For this reason, a completely new genre had to be created for him. The annelid is about two centimeters long, has no eyes and is almost transparent. The researchers describe his brain as visible and “deep red pigmented”. It has scales on its back, like the other members of the group known as “scale worms”. It also has two pairs of “parrot-shaped” jaws.

The annelid is related to lineages otherwise found only in the depths of the Pacific and on the Antarctic continental shelf. According to the scientists, there may be a very old connection when the continents were completely different. What is also unique about the animal is that, although it lives in sediment, it could surface and swim with sinusoidal movements.

There are places like these caves that are still very unknown. It is important to know them in order to appreciate and protect them, especially in the context of climate change that could threaten the survival of these interesting ecosystems.

Researchers discover new creatures on Mallorca: The second worm belongs to the “spaghetti worms”

The second discovery is of an already known genus, but a species that has never been documented before. The critter belongs to the group known as “spaghetti worms” because it lives in burrows made of surrounding sediment and only its many long and thin tentacles are usually visible are that it uses for food intake. It has a length of about five centimeters, a very soft body that can contract and expand greatly. It is yellow-transparent and could be bioluminescent, i.e. light up itself, which is to be examined in future expeditions.

