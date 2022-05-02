Platinum is rare, precious and crucial for fuel cells. At least that’s what it was according to a number of smart people from Imperial College London. They have found a way to use iron as a catalyst in hydrogen-powered cars. If hydrogen cars do get off the ground, it would mean that car manufacturers do not need mountains of precious and rare metal and that hydrogen fuel cells become cheaper.

The tricky explanation

It is rather difficult to explain in a short story how platinum works in a fuel cell. Basically, small particles of platinum in a special polymer ensure that the hydrogen molecules are split into protons and electrons. The latter are used to supply the motor with electricity. The protons are mixed with the oxygen in the air to create pure water. That’s roughly how it works in a nutshell.

The smart guys at Imperial College London found that nitrogen, carbon and individual atoms of iron had about the same catalytic effect as platinum. This is because a single iron atom has different properties than the atoms of a piece of iron.

The simple explanation

If you already thought that the above text deserves the Nobel Prize in Science, then wait until you hear the exact explanation from the researchers. Fortunately, Professor Anthony Kucernak explained it in understandable terms. ‘About 60 percent of the cost of a fuel cell is for the platinum. To ensure that hydrogen is a useful alternative to fossil fuels, the costs must be reduced.’ And even we understand that nitrogen and iron are cheaper than platinum. And that would mean that hydrogen fuel cells will become cheaper in the future.

Will there still be a future in which hydrogen-powered cars will play an important role? In any case, this seems to be a good step forward.