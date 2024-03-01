A team of British scientists has revealed the existence of two different subtypes of prostate cancerthey found thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The research, published Thursday in the journal Cell Genomics, used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the DNA of 159 patients with prostate cancer. Using whole genome sequencing, scientists identified two different groups of prostate cancer.

This discovery has generated an evolutionary tree that illustrates the development of both subtypes of prostate cancer. The implications of this finding are significant, since allow doctors to personalize treatments based on the specific subtype of the disease which could stop tumor growth and progression more effectively.

Dan Woodcock, senior researcher at the Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences at the University of Oxford, highlighted the importance of understanding how prostate cancer evolvesand not just focus on individual genetic mutations or expression patterns.

Naomi Elster, research director at Prostate Cancer Research, said these results could mark the beginning of applying to prostate cancer an approach similar to “divide and conquer,” which has been successful in other diseases such as breast cancer.

He prostate cancer It is the most common form of cancer in men in the United Kingdom, with approximately 55 thousand cases annually. Despite its prevalence, the ten-year or longer survival rate for patients diagnosed in England is 77.6 percent. This breakthrough could further improve the outlook for those facing this disease.

(With information from RT)