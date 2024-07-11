Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

Researchers at the University of Manchester have found a possible cause of hair loss and hope for future cures. © BSIP/Imago (symbolic image)

Many men in particular suffer from hair loss. Scientists at the University of Manchester have now found a possible reason for the baldness.

Manchester – In advertising, Remedy for hair loss Many people question whether these actually work. Researchers have now discovered a possible cause of hair loss – can this prevent it in the future?

Researchers find reason for hair loss – stress is to blame

The stress response in human hair follicles was investigated by researchers at the University of Manchester. “Decoding the human scalp could provide new insights into the control of hair growth and offer new approaches for the treatment of hair loss diseases,” the study states. Results of the studyThe study was originally started to test a drug that would increase the growth of hair follicles on the human scalp.

The mechanism that is said to negatively affect hair growth is called the integrated stress response (ISR). The growth of hair cells is impaired because the stress-like conditions interrupt the normal activity of the cells. As people age, this is a normal reaction of the hair follicles, which is why hair loss increases. A very strong ISR reaction does not just slow down the growth of hair cells, but leads to the death of the cells. Chemotherapy also often leads to hair loss.

Study from Manchester: Hair loss could be prevented in the future

The discovery by the researchers from Manchester could pave the way for new treatment options. It has not yet been determined whether a cure is possible, but hair loss could at least be reduced by weakening the stress reaction. Almost 85 percent of middle-aged men already suffer from hair loss, and almost half of women aged 70 are also affected – there are only a few effective treatment options.

The researchers of the study were optimistic about future drugs. “When we look at hair follicles under the microscope, it is remarkable how consistent the reaction is in hair follicles from different people,” said one of the researchers. After the positive results, the team wants to test some drugs and see how they affect the stress response. However, this probably cannot prevent hereditary hair loss. In the meantime, More and more men complain about problems after visiting the hairdresser – a dangerous skin fungus is spreading. (rd)