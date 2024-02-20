We no longer have to explain to you that hydrogen is hopelessly inefficient when you compare it with a battery car. But what if there is more than enough hydrogen? Then you still have some minor storage problems, but it doesn't matter if you use just a little too much of the stuff. Is there still hope for the hydrogen car?

US Geological Survey, a US government research agency, released the first results of a study during the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. According to the Financial Times According to the research, there is enough hydrogen in the ground to supply the entire world for 'hundreds of years'.

Golden hydrogen is also cheaper

The hydrogen in the ground is also called golden hydrogen. The stuff in the ground would not only be more sustainable than green hydrogen, but even cheaper to extract. Other types include green hydrogen, which is produced with renewable energy. Then you have blue and gray hydrogen, where CO2 is released during production. The difference is that the harmful substances released during production are captured with blue hydrogen and not with gray hydrogen.

During the conference, the Colorado School of Mines predicts that a new gold rush is coming, but for hydrogen from the ground. According to the FT Investors are starting to show interest, with hydrogen company Koloma raising more than $91 million last year. This money came from Breakthrough Energy, an organization of Bill Gates.

When will the golden hydrogen come?

The American Natural Hydrogen Energy has already started drilling a test well in the state of Nebraska. They immediately say that it will take years before they can scale up production. Large hydrogen sources have also been found in countries Albania and Mali. So, is there still hope for a hydrogen future?