10/28/2023 – 15:50

Researchers from the Federal University of Amazonas (Ufam) found 23 carcasses of red dolphins and tucuxis in lakes in Coari, Amazonas. The municipality is neighboring Tefé, where more than 150 animals died, since September. Most of the carcasses were in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating that the animals had died a few days ago.

Bulletin released on Friday (27) by the Mamirauá and Chico Mendes Institutes of Sustainable Development for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) and the Federal University of Amazonas (Ufam) informs that the majority of carcasses are of red dolphins, as occurred in Tefé, and that samples of the dead animals are being collected for analysis in an attempt to understand the cause of the deaths. The high water temperature is pointed out as the biggest hypothesis.

“In addition, automatic water temperature sensors are being installed to monitor this parameter, and water samples were collected for physical-chemical analysis in the laboratory,” says the bulletin.

In Tefé, researchers from the Mamirauá Institute continue to continuously monitor the river dolphins and tucuxis in Lake Tefé, as well as the quality of the lake’s water. Teams of professional volunteers are supporting monitoring activities and taking turns working alongside local researchers.

“With the lake level still very low, the chances of the lake water temperature rising sharply again remain, compromising the resident animals. In recent days, the water temperature at monitoring point P1 has remained high between 36 and 37.7°C”, says the bulletin.

A rehabilitation float was structured to receive and treat animals that show drastic clinical signs.

Since September 23, an unusual mortality event of dolphins and tucuxis has been identified in the Lake Tefé region, in Médio Solimões, in the interior of Amazonas. A total of 155 animals died, 131 of which were red dolphins and 24 tucuxis.

Of this total, 123 animals underwent necropsy examinations, with tissue and organ samples from the animals sent to several specialized laboratories distributed throughout Brazil.

It was dry and the water temperature reached 39.1°C at 4pm on September 28th, when 70 dolphins died. An operation, with the participation of several bodies, was set up to help animals that are still alive.

To prevent more deaths of dolphins in warmer water stretches of Lake Tefé, the researchers set up a kind of cordon to isolate these stretches and guide the dolphins to deeper areas of the lake, where the temperature is lower.

Although high temperature remains the most likely cause, researchers do not rule out other possibilities, such as water contamination or animal diseases. In addition to the high temperatures measured in the lake during the afternoon, there is also a large variation in the water temperature during the day, ranging between 28°C and 38°C daily.

“We have had 17 individuals already evaluated with histological analyzes and so far there is no evidence of an infectious agent related to the primary cause of mortality. The molecular diagnosis (PCR) of 18 individuals also gave a negative result for the infectious agents Morbillivirus, Toxoplasma, Clostridium, Mycobacterium and Pan-fungal, associated with mass deaths”, informs the bulletin.