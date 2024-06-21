Home page World

Researchers have found a 2000-year-old wine while renovating a house in Spain. It is a truly sensational discovery.

Frankfurt – Wine is considered to be an extremely popular alcoholic beverage in Germany and many other countries. However, the 2000-year-old wine that was found in Spain can probably no longer be consumed.

2000 year old wine found in Spain – the contents are surprising

In the Journal of Archaeological Science The discovery was published. The discovery was described as “quite extraordinary and unexpected”. The liquid in the urn was discovered in 2019 and has been analyzed since then. According to the scientists’ report, the substance could be the oldest wine ever preserved in a liquid state. However, it seems that this wine was not intended for consumption.

Researchers have found a wine jug in Spain that is more than 2,000 years old. © Cosano et al. /Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports

The researchers explained in their report that the liquid was probably used as part of a Roman burial ritual. The contents of the wine may shock some people: cremated human remains were apparently immersed in the wine. Other scientists had previously discovered residues of wine that were estimated to be up to 8,000 years old. However, these finds were not preserved in liquid form, which is an exceptional rarity. A team of researchers made a sensational discovery in the Baltic Sea.

Researchers amazed by the wine discovery: “We were very surprised”

Until now, the so-called “Speyer wine bottle” was considered the oldest known wine preserved in liquid form. This bottle, which is estimated to be 1,700 years old, was discovered in a grave near the city of Speyer in Germany in 1867. However, unlike the recently discovered wine, the “Speyer wine bottle” remained unopened. The scientists were completely surprised by their discovery in 2019. Juan Manuel Román, who led the study, said in a press release: “At first we were very surprised that liquid was preserved in one of the burial urns.”

The wine was discovered during renovation work in a building in Carmona, southern Spain. A communal grave was discovered that was about three meters long and almost two meters wide. In this grave, a total of six urns were found, all of which contained different objects. For example, amber beads were found in one of the urns. However, the wine was only in one urn. Along with the cremated human remains, a gold ring was also found in this particular urn. On Mars, too, important discoveries reported again and again. (rd)