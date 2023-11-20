Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

This predatory fish is rarely seen in the darkness of the deep sea. Researchers accidentally discover a specimen in the ocean.

Moss Landing – The depths of the sea are still full of secrets. During a diving expedition, US scientists came across a “fascinating fish”. A diving robot captured this unusual moment in the ocean on video. Footage shows a deep-sea frogfish with its “invisibility cloak”.

Secret in the ocean: Researchers film rare deep-sea creature with “invisibility cloak”

According to marine researchers, the fish also known as the “dreaming frog” is something very special. Because specimens of the Oneirodes genus remain hidden. Their skin is ultra-black and barely visible to the human eye.

Fascinating: Rare deep-sea fish with a camouflage cap spotted for the first time off the coast of California. © MBARI

“In fact, dream frogfish are the blackest black fish in the ocean,” writes the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) on Instagram. The Marine Institute is sharing a video of this unique encounter. In the short clip, the silhouette of a dream anglerfish can be seen. The photos were taken off the coast of California (USA) at a depth of 781 meters in the Monterey Canyon in September.

Secret in the Ocean – Deep-sea frogfish are rarely seen, even for researchers

“Dreamers are secret predators who lurk in secret for their prey. Instead of actively hunting for food, they let it come to them, which is one reason we rarely see them,” explains Bruce Robison, lead scientist on the MBARI team, in a statement Press release.

The deep-sea frogfish is also called a dreamer because the first specimens seemed too fantastic to be real to scientists at the end of the 19th century and looked like something out of a dream.

Deep-sea frogfish have ultra-black skin, a bright lure to attract prey, and sharp teeth.

Its ultra-black appearance helps deep-sea frogfish (Oneirodes) hide from unsuspecting prey, the researchers say. The dark coloring absorbs the light emitted by the fish’s glowing bait. The prey cannot see the large mouth that waits directly behind it. The skin therefore functions like an “invisibility cloak”.

In the darkness of the ocean, researchers film rare deep-sea fish

The dreamer anglerfish put out its bait and was “fishing” for food. However, when the diving robot got a little closer, the fish stowed the bait again, the researchers report.

During the deep-sea expedition, the scientists actually collected tiny spiny organisms (called Feodari). But then a dreaming deep-sea anglerfish appeared in front of her camera for the first time. According to their own statements, the MBARI team took advantage of this unique opportunity to film one of these extremely rare deep-sea devils in 4K.

Apparently a real stroke of luck. “In 35 years of deep-sea exploration, MBARI ROVs have completed more than 7,300 successful dives and captured more than 28,400 hours of video, yet we have only encountered the Dreamer Anglerfish nine times.”

Researchers are trying to explore the depths of the ocean. Researchers have set a new record more than eight kilometers below the ocean surface; for the deepest fish ever filmed. A In contrast, beach walkers made a spooky discovery in California in October. (ml)

