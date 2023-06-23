Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

The “Titan”, the mini submarine used for the Titanic expedition, has imploded. All five occupants are dead. The daughter of one of the tourists spoke earlier about her father.

La Massana – As recently as Thursday, June 22, she was hopeful. Sidonie Nargeolet, daughter of French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was aboard the Titan. The mini-submarine that had made its way to the wreck of the Titanic – and should quickly disappear.

The hope is that Nargeolet’s father, as well as the other four inmates, including Oceangate founder Stockton Rush, to be saved, persisted with her to the end. But now that the implosion of the “Titan” and the death of the five people on board has been confirmed, she is at least in the knowledge that her father is in a special place. The one he would have loved the most.

Death of all occupants of Titanic submarine “Titan” officially – daughter of oceanographer hoped to the last

Sidonie Nargeolet would live with “a lot of stress and very mixed feelings”, the Frenchwoman was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency. She said so before the deaths of her father and the other Titan inmates were officially confirmed. With her statement, she referred to the extensive search for the submersible in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, which developed into a race against time.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet is one of the five occupants of the mini-submarine “Titan”, which made its way to the wreck of the Titanic – and never came back. His daughter Sidonie Nargeolet would have written to her father but never received a reply. © Joel Saget/dpa/stephandorra/Instagram (Screenshot)

“I cried a lot”: Daughter of “Titan” inmate Nargeolet found out about his disappearance via text message

Her father’s colleagues would have Nargeolet as one of the leading experts on the Titanic described. After a two-decade career in the French Navy, the oceanographer would have made more than 35 dives to the wreck. “Passion” for the Titanic was definitely there. As early as 1987, her father would have made his first trip to the wreck of what was once the largest passenger ship in the world.

Titanic tourists missing: The pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

Sidonie Nargeolet found out that her father was missing on Monday, June 19 – via SMS. Her first reaction: “I cried a lot,” said the French. She last saw her father in Andorra just before Christmas. Their last encounter, as we now know. That also applies to the Son of one of the inmates, who unashamedly partied at a concert.

‘That he dies in a place where he is very happy’: Emotional words from Titanic expert’s daughter

“A week before he got on the sub, he texted me saying the weather was bad so they couldn’t dive, but the atmosphere was great,” the 39-year-old said. For Father’s Day on June 18, she would have sent the oceanographer a message – “but he didn’t answer”.

“Sometimes I don’t watch the news because I don’t want them to say they’re very low on oxygen now. I prefer to listen to positive things and I hope that they will continue to look for them,” was the Frenchwoman’s hope until the end. Now she has the sad certainty that her father did not survive his last expedition in the “Titan” to the wreck of the Titanic.

But, Nargeolet doesn’t want to deny that either: “He’s where he really liked to be. I prefer that he dies in a place where he is very happy.” Near the Titanic wreck, his great passion. (han)