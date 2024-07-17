Home page World

A dangerous spider could soon cause concern in Mallorca. Its bite can have serious health consequences, but usually goes unnoticed for hours.

Palma de Mallorca – Pretty much everyone knows it: you see a dark spot moving in the corner of your eye. And then you panic. The fear of spiders – also known as arachnophobia – is largely unfounded, most species are harmless. However, one of the few poisonous species is causing concern among scientists on Mallorca.

Researchers address population with study – to prevent further bites

The Zoological Department of Applied Zoology and Conservation (ZAP) of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) has taken up the issue in order to educate the population about the dangers of this species of spider. The aim is to prevent further bites by being able to distinguish the dangerous spider from harmless species. To do this, they studied the species in a study.

The scientists of the UIB study make it clear that the brown violin spider (Loxosceles rufescens) poses a serious threat. An example from 2022 illustrates the effect of its venom: a young woman suffered from fever, dizziness and a slight numbness in her arms and legs after being bitten in the neck. The substance “sphingomyelinase D” contained in the venom is responsible for this.

Adapts to its surroundings: The brown violin spider sneaks up just as inconspicuously as it bites its victims. A woman on Mallorca had to struggle with the consequences for two weeks. © xDreamstimexFlight69x/Imago

The consequences of the bite only become apparent after hours – but then they are severe

The study points out that bites often go unnoticed at first. Those affected may only feel “a slight sting” – a deceptive sign of the calm before the storm. It is only in the hours that the poison takes full effect and can trigger a variety of symptoms, including irreversible skin and tissue damage.

The MSD Manual, an online medical reference, describes the skin lesions caused by venomous spider bites as follows:

A small blister forms in the center of the bite, which fills with blood, ruptures, and leaves an ulcer. A black scab forms over the ulcer and is eventually sloughed off.

The affected area of ​​skin turns yellowish or brownish and feels warm. Swelling and a feeling of tension often occur. This causes those affected to feel very ill.

If you experience such symptoms, you should seek medical advice immediately. If detected early, necrosis can be treated and cured. If left untreated, however, the spider venom can affect the entire organ system. The bite has a similar effect to that of another spider that has also spread in Germany in recent years.

Striking appearance – How to recognize the poisonous spider

Originally from North Africa, the brown violin spider has now spread throughout the Mediterranean region, as the scientists of the IUB study report. It does not seem to feel at home in the local climate, but a member of its species does. A giant spider has been sighted more frequently in Austria in recent years. The brown violin spider can adapt to its environment and often lurks motionless in small cracks or gaps in walls for long periods of time.

It differs from other spider species in its light color and its body shape, which is reminiscent of a string instrument, which is how it got its name. With a total body size of five centimeters, however, it is relatively small and resembles the harmless harvestman that is widespread in Germany.

The bite from 2022 is the only documented case on Mallorca so far. After two weeks, the affected woman had fully recovered, according to the Mallorca NewspaperThere are a total of 1,400 species of spiders on the Balearic island, of which only three are classified as “poisonous”. So there is no immediate danger for holidaymakers, but caution is advised. Trouble with the local Mallorcans seems much more likely. (rku)