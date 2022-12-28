Home page World

Close-up of the dinosaur fossil and the mammal foot inside. © Hans Larsson

A 120-million-year-old dinosaur fossil inspires researchers from Canada. It contains a detail that is “a big deal” for the research.

Kassel – Researchers from Canada have made a special find. In the remains of a dinosaur fossil more than 120 million years old, the researchers found something special that sets it apart from most other finds. Not only is the dinosaur fossil well-preserved, its stomach contents have also been examined.

The researchers led by Hans Larsson explain in a McGill University press releasethat there have been several hundred finds of carnivorous dinosaurs, but the last meal could only be determined in 20 cases. Such finds provide scientists with a lot of information about dinosaurs and their way of life.

Microraptor zhaoianus – Incredible Detail Discovered in Dinosaur Fossil

The dinosaur fossil is a Microraptor zhaoianus. It was up to 77 centimeters long and weighed about one kilogram. The dinosaur had flight feathers on its arms and legs, but it still couldn’t fly properly. Instead, he stretched his arms and legs in the air to glide in the air, much like a paper airplane, reports Knowledge Magazine Geo.

It was one of the smallest dinosaurs and was first discovered in China in the early 2000s. Research assumes that its origin is closely linked to that of birds.

Dinosaur fossil contains an incredible detail – stomach contents are preserved

The researchers were able to find a complete mammalian foot in the stomach of the Microraptor. “At first I couldn’t believe it. A tiny rodent-like mammalian foot about a centimeter long was perfectly preserved in a Microraptor skeleton,” Larsson said in the university’s release. He discovered the dinosaur fossil while visiting museum collections in China. Finds like this are the only solid evidence of the feeding of these long-extinct creatures and are exceptionally rare. The study of the diet of the Microraptor zhaoianus was im Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology released.

Stomach Contents of Dinosaur Fossil Determined: “Big Deal” for Research

Since the stomach contents of a dinosaur fossil can only be determined extremely rarely, the find provides researchers with a lot of information about the life of dinosaurs in earlier ecosystems. So far, birds, fish and lizards have already been discovered in the bellies of microraptors. This new find shows that the Microraptor also fed on mammals. The research now assumes that the dinosaurs were not choosy about food, Larsson says in the press release, adding: “Knowing that they were not specialized in one particular food is a big deal.”

The team of researchers see the find as evidence of generalized carnivores in the dinosaur ecosystem. These are carnivorous creatures that can feed on different species. They thus make an important contribution to the stabilization of ecosystems. Examples of generalist carnivores in our ecosystem today are foxes and crows. Researchers are constantly discovering new information about the life of dinosaurs: just recently, for example, a study found that the Asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs caused a mega-earthquake that lasted for months. (kiba)