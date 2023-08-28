Home page World

From: Sandra Sparer

Split

Octopuses congregate in significant numbers off the coast of California. Researchers have now determined the cause of this.

Monterey – The phenomenon was first documented by scientists in 2018 and already attracted considerable attention at the time. It was initially unclear why the octopuses continue to gather in the same place off the California coast to this day. In recent years, researchers have therefore intensively monitored the area known as the “Octopus Garden” and studied the behavior of the octopuses in detail. Additionally, researchers filmed a mysterious “sea creature” in Monterey Bay.

The scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) recently presented the results of their research in an studythat appear in the journal Science Advances has been published. This study was conducted in collaboration with NOAA Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of New Hampshire, and the Field Museum.

Researchers identify gathering place for thousands of octopuses off the coast as a breeding ground

According to a press release from MBARI The study confirmed that deep-sea octopuses visit the octopus garden to mate and lay their eggs. The Octopus Garden is one of the few known breeding grounds for deep-sea octopuses.

The octopuses’ decision to breed in this area 10,000 feet off the California coast is related to the presence of hydrothermal vents there. The influence of these sources causes the sea creatures’ eggs to hatch earlier, which reduces the risk of the embryos being eaten by predators, the researchers believe.

Octopus hatcheries and other underwater ecosystems are threatened by climate change

However, like many other marine ecosystems, the deep sea including the octopus garden is threatened by the effects of climate change and increasing plastic pollution in the sea. These negative environmental influences extend to the sea floor, as the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel explains in a press release on ocean-based approaches to combating climate change.

It is of utmost importance to protect these delicate ecosystems as they play a crucial role in the carbon cycle. Jim Barry, researcher at MBARI, therefore also emphasizes: “Important biological hotspots like this deep-sea hotbed must be protected.” (sp)

This article was machine edited and carefully reviewed by editor Sandra Sporer before publication.