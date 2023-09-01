Home page World

Archaeologists have found remains of a prehistoric village in Lake Ohrid in Albania. The finds are a small sensation for science.

Bremen – In the oldest lake in Europe – Lake Ohrid – a research team discovered well-preserved tree trunks from an old settlement on stilts. It quickly becomes clear that the underwater find sites are a godsend for prehistoric archaeology. Now it turns out: The woods date from the period 5800 to 5900 BC – so they are almost 8000 years old. It is the oldest known village in Europe.

Lake Ohrid is the oldest lake in Europe it has existed for 1.36 million years

Researchers discover Europe’s oldest village – possibly 8,000 years old

Locals had found the stilt houses in Lake Ohrid. In the past two years, the team led by archaeologist Albert Hafner from the University of Bern has dug up hundreds of tree trunks and determined their age, reports SRF. Now it turns out that the pile dwellings are around 2000 years older than the oldest pile dwellings in Switzerland.

Lake Ohrid is the oldest lake in Europe. Secrets from our cultural history are hidden at its bottom. © Martin Siepmann/imago

“So this site is not only important for this region, but for all of Southeast Europe,” says Albert Hafner on SRF. Hafner is a professor of prehistoric archeology at the University of Bern and a member of the Oeschger Center for Climate Research. The researcher was consulted by the Albanian Institute for Archeology in Tirana to determine the age of the wooden poles.

Secrets in the oldest lake in Europe: Underwater excavation situation in Ploča Michovgrad, Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia (2018–2019). © Marco Hostettler

Pile dwellings in Lake Ohrid reveal a secret – the first farmers in Europe lived here

The discovery dates back, according to Hafner, to a time when the first people from Anatolia (modern-day Turkey) brought agriculture to Europe. More than 8000 years ago, early cattle breeders and farmers from Anatolia first reached the Aegean region, especially northern Greece, then via southern Italy and the Balkans to Central Europe, according to an older press release (2021) from the University of Bern on the excavations on the shores of Lake Ohrid.

The age of the 8,000-year-old tree trunks is now to be determined very precisely. “These are radiocarbon dates. They’re inaccurate. We want to use dendrochronology, i.e. with the help of the annual rings of trees, to determine the age to the decade or even to the year,” says Albert Hafner.

In the Balkans, the newly arrived farmers were confronted with comparatively cool and humid climatic conditions, which forced them to adapt their agricultural practices accordingly. “The interactions between this revolutionary innovation and the environment are largely unknown,” emphasizes Hafner in 2021.

The aim of the research at Lake Ohrid is now to find out when and how agriculture and animal husbandry originated in the region. It is also of interest how they got to Switzerland from southern Europe.

