In general, we associate technology only to digital, however, technology is any technique that takes advantage of scientific knowledge to take advantage of it in a practical way. For example, a fishing cane is technology, and every time we go back in time we go to instruments or inventions that are less sophisticated, but at that time they were groundbreaking with what there was.

And we often judge without knowing the technological level of our ancestors thinking that it was very limited and delayed, but luckily there are people who dedicate themselves to investigating our past to give us more light on it. And on this occasion researchers Salvador Rovira-Llorens, Martina Renzi and Ignacio Montero-Ruiz published a study published in prehistory works, in which They point out an extraterrestrial discovery in an old and famous Spanish treasure.

The finding has occurred with Villena’s treasure discovered in 1963 in Alicante, which is dated in the Bronze Age, 3,200 years ago. Said treasure It consists of up to 66 pieces among which we can find bottles, bracelets, bowls and other adorn pieces composed of gold, silver and various more metals.

And it is fair among the different metals of each object that the researchers indicate two in particular, a bracelet and a kind of hemisphere decorated with gold. The reason why these objects have excelled above the rest is because they have discovered that They contain a metal that is not from this planet, but is an iron of meteoritic origin that suggests an advanced metallurgical knowledge in the Iberian Peninsula more than 3,000 years ago.

This finding has been possible thanks to an advanced technique that the researchers carried out. Using mass spectrometry, They discovered a high nickel content, a characteristic feature of iron from meteorites. This fact is unusual not only because They are the first known pieces in the Iberian Peninsula of Meteoric Ironbut they point out that they were prepared before land iron was merge in this region.

While the use of meteoritic iron is uncommon, it is not an isolated fact, and other pieces have been forged with this iron, for example, The famous tutekamón dagger. And due to the shortage of this material, it was reserved for Reyes and the elite of the moment, which points out that Villena’s treasure had a greater symbolic or even ritual value.

Researchers want to continue applying these non -invasive analysis techniques in these pieces and in others to discover more details about the composition and origin of these materials.