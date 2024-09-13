Home World

Almost 170 years ago, the “Lyonnais” sank in the Atlantic. As with the “Titanic,” it took a long time until the wreck was finally found.

New York – It took 73 years for the most famous shipwreck in the world, the Titanic, to be found on the bottom of the Atlantic. It sank in 1912, and in 1985 the first photos of the disaster ship on the seabed went around the world. A Titanic hype began, which culminated in the 1997 film of the same name by James Cameron. Now another lost ship has been discovered after a much longer time: the “Lynnonais”, which sank 170 years ago.

The “Lyonnais” sank like the “Titanic” in the North Atlantic

US divers discovered the remains of the passenger steamer that sank in the North Atlantic like the Titanic. After decades of searching, the wreckage of the Lyonnais was found on the seabed around 320 kilometers off the coast of Massachusetts in August, as Jennifer Sellitti from the Atlantic Wreck Salvage company told the AFP news agency. 114 people drowned in the accident.

In contrast to the initially well-preserved wreck of the “Titanic”, which, however, recently made headlines due to its increasingly poor conditionthe divers found only a few remains of the “Lyonnais”. The North Atlantic is a “hostile environment” for shipwrecks due to the strong currents and the movement of the sea sand, said Sellitti. Based on the dimensions of an engine boiler, however, it was clearly established that the remains came from the steamer.

“Lyonnais” does not collide with iceberg, but with another ship

The “Lyonnais” was built in 1855 and put into service a year later by the French shipping company Compagnie Franco-Américaine. It was equipped with sails and a horizontal steam engine and is, according to the researchers, “an early example of a passenger ship with two innovations from the mid-19th century” – namely a ship’s propeller and an iron hull. For France, the then highly modern ship was important in promoting the transport of passengers, goods and mail across the Atlantic. An Australian billionaire is causing a stir with his plans, because he wants to rebuild the Titanic.

The accident of the “Lyonnais” finally happened on November 2, 1856. At that time, the steamer with 132 passengers on board was on its way back from New York to Le Havre when it collided with the US sailing ship “Adriatic”. The “Lyonnais” had “suddenly changed direction, which made a collision inevitable,” the captain of the US sailing ship, Jonathan Durham, reported to the New York Times.

Disaster of the sinking “Lyonnais”: Only 20 people were rescued

Both ships continued their journey, although they were badly damaged. Durham was able to bring the “Adriatic” into the port of Gloucester in Massachusetts, but the “Lyonnais” was unable to reach land and sank. Fewer than 20 people were rescued and 114 died.

As with the Titanic in 1912, the sinking of the Lyonnais caused a stir around the world. The case also raised many questions about shipping law. Durham was arrested and sentenced in France despite his statements. The Lyonnais disaster did not lead to a film hype, but Jules Verne used the events in his novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. A pocket watch from the Titanic, however, was recently auctioned for 1.4 million euros. (cgsc with dpa)