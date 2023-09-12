Home page World

From: Carolin Gehrmann

Split

The red fire ant causes massive damage. Now the invasive species is native to Europe for the first time. Why their spread could become a danger.

Sicily – Despite its tiny size, it is one of the most dangerous invasive animal species of all: the red fire ant. Thousands of them have now been discovered by a team of researchers on the Italian island of Sicily. Apparently the species, which originally comes from South America, has become native there in large numbers – for the first time in Europe. According to scientists, this is a consequence of global warming.

While domestic Ants are annoying household pests that need to be gotten rid of quickly However, the red fire ant is a real danger. A further spread of the fire ant in Europe would therefore be fatal.

Red fire ant native to Europe for the first time – it displaces other species

The animals are extremely voracious and can cause massive damage to crops. The research team led by developmental biologist Mattia Menchetti from the Spanish University of Pompeu Fabra is therefore also warning about the invasive species and calling for a coordinated approach – ideally immediately. The red fire ant does not yet play a role in Germany, as the German Nature Conservation Association (NABU) confirmed at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA announced.

The invasive red fire ant is in Europe – what that means for Germany

The animals can also pose a danger to humans. In the specialist journal Current Biology the scientists report on theirs Research workin which they came across 88 ants’ nests near the Sicilian city of Syracuse – spread over an area of ​​​​around five hectares.

Red fire ants are known to be able to dramatically reduce native species. This also happened in the USA, where the species spread rapidly in the 1930s after it was introduced from South America. Through international trade and tourism, they also settled in other countries such as Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Red fire ant is extremely aggressive – its name means “invincible”

“Solenopsis invicta is one of the worst invasive species,” said Menchetti, according to the German Press Agency dpa. “It can spread alarmingly quickly.” Because she is so aggressive and dominant, she was once given the Latin nickname “invicta”, meaning “invincible”.

The fire ant bite is very unpleasant for humans. When attacked, the red fire ant first bites and then injects secretions from its poisonous stinger into the wound – often several times in a row. The substances in the secretion cause burning skin reactions. For allergy sufferers, a red fire ant attack can, in the worst case scenario, even endanger their lives.

Red Fire Ant Bite: Poison causes severe pain and pustules

The researchers emphasize in the study that residents of Syracuse have been reporting such biting attacks since 2019. An indication that the species has been native to the region for a long time. The high number of nests present also suggests this.

It is not known exactly how the red fire ant was introduced to the Mediterranean island. However, there is a harbor only about 13 kilometers from the site of the discovery. The scientists suspect that the animals came into contact with the mainland and spread inland from there. They also see a danger for Mediterranean cities and cities with large international ports.

Red fire ants are very voracious – port cities like Hamburg could be threatened in the future

The red fire ant is spreading across Europe. © Shotshop/IMAGO

Because the ants basically eat everything, they don’t even stop at traffic lights and other electronic devices, he reports Südwestdeutsche Rundfunk SWR. Damage to roads and buildings can result. Their particularly aggressive behavior is also characteristic. When threatened, they attack the enemy in droves and administer their poison with their bite.

Global warming is favoring the spread of the red fire ant in Europe

So far, the animals have not been able to make their home in Europe because they actually prefer a subtropical climate. In the past it was always too cold for them in winter. But global warming could be one reason why they were now able to settle in Italy, the researchers say.

Only New Zealand was able to eradicate the red fire ant

The only country that has been able to get rid of the red fire ant is New Zealand. The multi-year program used there should now be used in Italy in order to eradicate the invasive species again in Europe. Otherwise, port cities like Rotterdam or Hamburg could be at risk in the future.

Insects are on the rise worldwide and are opening up new habitats. Also Mosquitoes seem to be more prevalent this year to be than usual. Through Mosquito bites can cause diseases such as West Nile virus be transmitted. That’s why you should The best way to keep mosquitoes away is to use home remedies.