Australia is known for koalas. As researchers have now discovered, they have been delighting our planet with their cuteness for millions of years.

Alice Springs – The koala is probably one of Australia’s most famous symbols. Children and adults agree: The greasy eucalyptus lover with his black button eyes is just cute – so far, so well known. But now research at Flinders University in Adelaide, South Australia, is surprising with new facts about the ancestors of the marsupial, such as dpa reported. The prehistoric “Lumakoala” is said to have lived around 25 million years ago.

The article on the study by paleontologist Arthur Crichton was published in Science magazine “Scientific Reports” published. Accordingly, the research team found fossil teeth of the koala ancestor 100 kilometers south of Alice Springs in the Australian outback. Lumakoalas only weighed 2.5 kilograms and were significantly smaller than today’s animals. For comparison: They would weigh up to 14 kilograms.

Excavation work in the Australian outback. Researchers have discovered the remains of a previously unknown prehistoric koala species in the Australian outback © Arthur Crichton/dpa

Discovery of prehistoric ornament in Australia: Researchers are apparently closing the gap in knowledge

The teeth found would reveal that the “Lumakoala is a member or a close relative of the koala family,” but also bears resemblance to much older marsupials such as the Thylacotinga and Chulpasia. Remains of these were discovered in a 55-million-year-old site called Tingamarra in Australia’s northeast, Crichton said.

“It has been suggested in the past that the enigmatic Thylacotinga and Chulpasia may be closely related to marsupials from South America,” the Flinders University scientist explained. The new finding: The two species could be early relatives of koalas, wombats, kangaroos and possums. “This order of animals, called Diprotodontia, is extremely diverse today, but nothing is known about the first half of its evolution due to a long gap in the fossil record.”

The prehistoric lumakoala was significantly lighter and smaller than its modern-day descendant, but also had a similar diet. © dpa / Arthur Crichton

Researchers find fossils of prehistoric koalas in Australia: discovery can “revolutionize understanding”

The paper’s co-author, Robin Beck, from the UK’s University of Salford, added: “This shows how the discovery of new fossils such as the luma koala, even if they only consist of a few teeth, can improve our understanding of the history of life on Earth Earth can revolutionize.”

Koalas are considered an endangered species in some states in Australia. They are suffering from persistent droughts, bushfires, disease and loss of habitat. (dpa/zy)