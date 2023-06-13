Diego Sousai

06/13/2023 – 2:40 am

A team of astrophysicists has just detected the second exoplanet to orbit the binary of stars BEBOP-1, also known as TOI-1338, a system identical to the planet Tatooine, from the Star Wars saga.

The project used the ESPRESSO and HARPS spectrographs, both installed on telescopes at the European Southern Observatory (ESO), initially to try to observe BEBOP-1b, the planetary system that was already known.

The analysis eventually led to the discovery of BEBOP-1b, a planet with a mass about four times that of Neptune and with an orbital period of 215 days.

With two planets detected, this becomes only the second known planetary system around a binary of stars – a system similar to the planet Tatooine, from “Star Wars”.

As planetary transits can only measure the diameter of the planet, the BEBOP project (acronym for Binaries Escorted By Orbiting Planets) seeks to detect circumbinary planets, through the observation of variations in the radial velocities of the stars, explained in a note.

The result demonstrates how the radial velocity method can be used to find exoplanets orbiting binary stars, allowing to determine not only the orbit, but also the mass of the planet.

Knowing the mass, together with the diameter determined by transits, allows us to calculate the density and infer the composition of the planet.

Planets form from the attraction of materials in the protoplanetary disk, which surrounds newborn stars. In the case of circumbinary systems, the disk orbits both stars, while the stars orbit each other. Gravity and the motion of the binary create a zone of instability closer to the stars, so planets only form farther away.

The detection of BEBOP-1c around a binary system of stars makes it possible to study the conditions in which these planets form, which are different from those that existed during the formation of the Solar System. Data analysis brought several challenges due to the dominant effect that the binary system has on radial velocities, which had to be modeled before finding the planet’s signal, underline the researchers.

"This was a difficult system to confirm and our observations were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic when telescopes in Chile shut down for six months during a critical part of this planet's orbit. This part of the orbit only became observable again last year, when we were finally able to finalize the detection", says Matthew Standing, the first author of the article published this Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.
























