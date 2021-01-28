Will one of its enzymes now be the undoing of the coronavirus? Researchers have discovered a weak point in the virus. That gives hope.

Giessen – Just over a year ago, joined in Germany the first Corona case on. Now researchers on the virus have one weak spot discovered. This could possibly be the approach for a Corona drug be.

Corona in Germany: Researchers discover weak point in virus

During joint research we encountered scientist of the Universities of Giessen and Marburg with their colleagues from the Netherlands and Russia at one Enzyme componentthe virus used to Multiplication needs. The study was in the prestigious US trade journal PNAS released.

Specifically, it’s about the Genetic material of the coronavirus. This consists of Ribonucleic acid (RNA). If the virus replicates this RNA through a Polymerase – an enzyme – it multiplies. With their research, the scientists have now been able to show that the RNA polymerase from the coronavirus has an additional protein domain. She bears the name NiRan and occurs only in viruses of the order Nidovirales. The coronaviruses also belong to this group.

A press release from the research campus Mittelhessen says: Exactly this one component is essential for copying virus RNA. It enables a chemical reaction. In this case, an RNA building block is transferred to another protein.

Lockdown in Germany: New corona study could be an approach to drug

Translated, this means: With this knowledge, a possible Corona drug aim precisely at this NiRAN domain. And consciously prevent the virus from multiplying.

Or to put it in the words of the Virologists John Ziebuhr from the Research team to explain: “The study provides an excellent basis for functional studies of other nidovirus NMPylation activities and offers a possible target for the development of new ones antiviral drugs“.

New corona study in Germany: The virus could be prevented from multiplying deliberately

Another study looked at the effectiveness of masks in fighting the corona pandemic. The results suggest a previously unimagined but enormously important effect on Covid-19.