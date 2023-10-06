Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Researchers have made a sensational virus discovery at the deepest point in the world’s ocean, the Mariana Trench. Experts are enthusiastic.

Mariana Trench – Scientists have discovered a new virus that lives 8,900 meters deep in the deepest part of the ocean. Researchers from the Ocean University of China in Qingdao said the new virus found in the Mariana Trench could be the deepest-known bacteriophage ever discovered in the ocean. At a similar depth, researchers discovered an unknown fish in the Izu Ogasawara Trench off Japan.

Sensational discovery at a depth of 8,900 meters: Scientists discover new virus in the Mariana Trench. © Microbiology Spectrum/Wang et al.

Deep in the ocean: Researchers discover new virus in the Mariana Trench

The team from the Ocean University of China has now published the results in the magazine Microbiology Spectrum. “To the best of our knowledge, this is the deepest known isolated phage in the global ocean,” said marine virologist Min Wang in a press release the American Society for Microbiology (ASM).

Thanks to extreme conditions – total darkness, freezing cold and enormous water pressure – the ecosystem in the Mariana Trench is absolutely unique and still holds many surprises. In the deep and cold darkness there is life. And “where there is life, there are certainly regulators at work,” Wang continued: “In this case, they are viruses.”

The Mariana Trench – mysterious underwater world at the deepest point on earth The Mariana Trench or Mariana Trough is the deepest point on Earth and lies in the western Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines. It was named after the Mariana Archipelago, which includes the southern Mariana Islands. The deepest part of the trench, known as the Challenger Deep, is approximately 10,994 meters below sea level. Extreme environmental conditions prevail in this region. The water temperatures are near freezing point and the enormous water pressure of around 110 megapascals is over 1000 times higher than at the surface of the sea. The darkness in these depths is absolute as no sunlight can penetrate. See also Attacks fuel Israel's concerns about conflict Amazing and partly previously unknown life forms that defy extreme pressure, darkness and cold have been discovered in the Mariana Trench. These include organisms such as amphipod crustaceans, gigantic single-celled organisms and bacterial life forms that have adapted to these extreme conditions.

The deep-sea virus that the scientists found in sediments from samples taken at a depth of 8,900 meters has the provisional name vB_HmeY_H4907 – and is a bacteriophage. This means that it infects bacteria and multiplies within them, its hosts. The bacteriophage from the Mariana Trench infects bacteria called Halomonas, which are abundant there, in Antarctica and in hydrothermal vents – fissures in the ocean floor that release heated water.

Experts enthusiastic: “As far as we know, the most deeply known isolated phage in the world”

According to the researchers, the virus vB_HmeY_H4907 belongs to a completely new family of so-called siphoviruses, the Suviridae. Genome analysis of the new virus suggests that it is similar to its bacterial host and is widespread in the ocean.

It was found in the ocean’s hadal zone, located at a depth of between 6,000 and 11,000 meters and named after the Greek god of the underworld, Hades. “Recent research has revealed the enormous diversity, novelty and ecological importance of hadalviruses. “So far, however, only two strains of hadal viruses have been isolated,” said the researchers. The identification of this new bacteriophage deepens the understanding of how viruses in this part of the ocean behave in harsh environments, including through coevolution with bacterial hosts.

The marine virologists are now looking for additional new viruses in extreme locations. “Extreme environments offer optimal prospects for the discovery of novel viruses,” said study leader Wang.

In the shallows of the western Pacific Ocean, the Mariana Trench, researchers have already discovered amazing organisms and life forms that have adapted to these extreme conditions. However, even at these depths, plastic has already been detected in the body of a previously unknown species of amphipod.