Relics of a previously unknown species of dinosaur have been discovered in Mexico. A look at the skull should bring back memories of Jurassic Park.

Munich – They ruled the earth millions of years ago, only bones have been left of them for a long time. And many mysteries. That is why dinosaurs continue to fascinate young and old. New discoveries about the prehistoric giants are eagerly anticipated around the globe.

Researchers are now making headlines when they unearthed a fossil of a previously unknown species in Mexico. The herbivore was christened Tlatolophus galorum. While the term “Galorum” pays tribute to scientists involved in research, the term Tlatolophus is made up of two words from different languages: Tlahtolli simply stands for “word” in the Aztec language, Lophus comes from the Greek and means “comb”.

This is what it should have looked like: The dinosaur experts imagine the Tlatolophus galorum to be a bit colorful. © Luis V. Rey / dpa

New dinosaur species discovered: Tlatolophus galorum is reminiscent of an animal from “Jurassic Park”

Which would also describe the most defining feature of the external appearance. Because the Tlatolophus galorum wears a kind of comb on its head, which suggests its close relationship to the Parasaurolophus, which can be seen in the cartoon “In a Land Before Time” or in the film series “Jurassic Park”.

The shape of the ridge of the newly discovered species, which apparently measures around 1.30 meters, is said to resemble a symbol that stands for communication and knowledge among Mesoamerican peoples. The special headdress was apparently also used by the Tlatolophus galorum for communication: According to the scientists, the comb functioned like an integrated trumpet through inner passages that are supposed to have connected the nose and windpipe.

New dinosaur species discovered: Tlatolophus galorum is said to have been peaceful and very talkative

The paleontologists further noted that “the dinosaur had ears that allowed it to hear sounds at a low frequency”. The species was not only peaceful but also very talkative. The researchers also assume that the animals “emitted loud sounds to scare away predators – or for reproductive purposes”.

The tail of one of the dinosaurs had already been found in 2005, explained the scientists from INAH – the Mexican National Institute for Anthropology and History – and the UNAM University in the capital Mexico City in the specialist publication “Cretaceous Research”. This was recovered in 2013.

However, it was only through the discovery of an almost 80 percent preserved skull during excavations in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila that the genus could have been identified with certainty. But that was by far not all that was brought to light.

A piece of a Tlatolophus galorum: Researchers have discovered a previously unknown species of dinosaur in Mexico. © Felisa J. Aguilar Arellano / INAH / dpa

“After we recovered the tail, we continued digging in the same place,” explained Angel Alejandro Ramirez-Velasco, one of the paleontologists. Lo and behold: “Surprisingly, we gradually found other bones, such as the thigh, the shoulder blade and other elements.”

But the researchers also know the fortunate circumstances that made the discovery possible. “This fossil, which is still being studied, is an exception in Mexican paleontology. Millions of years ago, when Coahuila was a tropical region, extremely fortunate events had to occur in order for it to survive in the conditions in which we found it, ”palaeontologist Felisa Aguilar is quoted as saying.

Presumably, the now discovered animal died 72 or 73 million years ago in a body of water that was rich in sediments. Therefore, the body was quickly covered by earth and subsequently well preserved. Without these coincidences, humanity might never have known that this species once existed on earth. (mg)

