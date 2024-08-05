Home page World

Researchers have discovered a new phenomenon in the Pacific that is called the “new El Niño.” It could improve weather and climate forecasts.

Reading – For several months now, the climate influenced by the weather phenomenon El Niño. This causes extreme weather events that vary from droughts to floods. Due to climate change, Researchers alarmed that El Niño could remain permanentScientists have now discovered a similar phenomenon in the southwestern Pacific near New Zealand and Australia. They call it a “new El Niño,” but it could have an impact on the global climate.

Researchers find new climate phenomenon in the Pacific: “New El Niño”

The newly discovered phenomenon could trigger temperature changes that affect the entire Southern Hemisphere, according to a new study published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans was published on July 6. It is called the “Southern Hemisphere Circumpolar Wavenumber-4 Pattern” by the scientists.

“This discovery is like discovering a new switch in Earth’s climate. It shows that a relatively small area of ​​the ocean can have far-reaching effects on global weather and climate patterns,” says Balaji Senapati, lead author of the study at the University of Reading.

“New El Niño” – Researchers find new climate phenomenon off Australia

The researchers used sophisticated climate models to simulate 300 years of climate conditions. The model, which combined several components, was able to provide a comprehensive representation of the Earth’s climate system. By analyzing the simulated data, the researchers were able to observe a recurring pattern of temperature fluctuations on the sea surface around the southern hemisphere.

The weather pattern is comparable to a global chain reaction. Four alternating warm and cool areas in the oceans are created by the pattern, forming a complete circle in the Southern Hemisphere. This begins near the ocean off Australia and New Zealand. Are sea temperatures changing in this area, a wave effect is triggered in the atmosphere. This creates wave-like patterns that move around the entire southern hemisphere, carried by strong westerly winds.

New climate phenomenon discovered in the Pacific: “Predictions significantly improved”

Ocean temperatures are affected by the movement of the atmospheric wave, creating the four warm and cool zones. When the wave changes the wind patterns, the heat moving between the ocean and the air is affected. This changes the depth of the upper layer of warmer water in the ocean, amplifying or weakening temperature changes.

“Understanding this new weather system could significantly improve weather forecasting and climate prediction, especially in the Southern Hemisphere. It could help explain climate changes that have been mysterious until now and could improve our ability to predict extreme weather and climate events,” said Senapati. The “new El Niño” occurs independently of El Niño and La Nina, which is why researchers assume that the newly discovered pattern has always been part of the Earth’s climate but has only now been noticed.

