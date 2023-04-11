Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Patting machine: The device developed by the People-Aware Computing Lab is said to reduce stress. © Yiran Zhao, Yujie Tao / People-Aware Computing Lab

Researchers have developed a machine that strokes at the touch of a button. It helps to significantly reduce stress and anxiety, new studies show.

New York – A piece of faux fur glued to a ruler-length piece of black plastic. Connected to a spring and an electric drive that moves the fluffy fabric back and forth on the skin. This strange but simple contraption has been proven in studies to be an anti-stress machine. A research team from the USA was able to prove that the device can literally caress away stress and anxiety in strenuous situations.

Research team develops machine that caresses away anxiety and stress

Anyone who is under stress can feel in their own body that this is not good for them: the body releases the stress hormones adrenaline and noradrenaline. They increase blood pressure and blood sugar levels and make the heart beat faster and stronger. However, it is often underestimated that chronic stress even increases the risk for heart attacks and mental illness can increase.

There are effective ways to reduce stress. But most require a temporary break in activity. What especially at Stress at work, the over the half of Germans feel, is not always possible. Novel “wearables” could close this gap, now fill one study vicinity. It was published in the journal Proceedings of the ACM on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies.

Small piece of faux fur that works wonders

Previous research has shown that proven relaxation techniques, such as meditation and breathing exercises, as well as physical touch, can reduce the levels of stress and anxiety felt. The team, led by Prof. Tanzeem Choudhury from Cornell University in New York, has now investigated whether the same effect can also be achieved using a mechanical, wearable device.

Against fear and stress: research team tests stroking machine

A total of 24 subjects took part in the study: all wore the device while completing various stressful challenges – such as math problems or preparing a speech. Half of the group activated the device while the other half did not use it. Interviews were then conducted to assess the stress level. At the same time, the stress level was also measured using a heart rate device that recorded heart rate variability.

Stroking machine reduces stress and anxiety by up to 50 percent

The astonishing result: The physiological reactions, such as the heart rate, were the same in both groups during the experiment. However, the petting group experienced an impressive 50 percent less stress and anxiety while performing the tasks.

The outcome of the research suggests that integrating touch mechanisms into wearable devices such as smartwatches could significantly improve the psychological well-being of users: “The aim is not for people to have to activate this device manually. My goal is to develop uses that can help people while they’re doing something else,” Yiran Zhao, from the research group at the Institute of Information Sciences, told the New Scientist.