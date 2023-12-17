Tests were carried out on mice and proved that the product accelerates skin healing

Researchers from Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) and Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) are developing a low-cost hydrogel with anti-inflammatory action to help treat chronic skin wounds, especially for patients with diabetes.

The effect of the substance was evaluated in tests with mice that had a condition similar to induced type 1 diabetes. After 3 days of using the new hydrogel, the reduction in inflammation began to be noticed. The wounds were completely healed after 14 days. The mice that did not undergo any treatment, only received application of a simple hydrogel, without the protein, had common characteristics of the acute phase of inflammation, with more intense lesions on the 3rd day.

According to the researcher at Ibilce-Unesp (Institute of Biosciences, Letters and Exact Sciences) and coordinator of the study, Sonia Maria Oliani, this new hydrogel is highly absorbent, maintains the ideal moist environment for healing and shows efficiency in leading to the healing process complete injury, with reduced healing time.

The coordinator states that the gel is still in the experimental period, but has a great possibility of entering the market as soon as it has passed the clinical phase – when it is tested on people. Then, authorization for production is required. Some industries have shown interest in the new product, but there is still no forecast of when it will be available or the price.

With information from Brazil Agency.