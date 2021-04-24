A team of researchers at the University of Oxford said that they have developed a vaccine that protects against malaria, which has proven in initial trials, effective by up to 77 percent.

Malaria kills 400,000 people annually, most of them children, in sub-Saharan Africa.

Many vaccines against malaria have been tried over the years, but this is the first vaccine that meets all the required conditions.

Researchers believe the vaccine will have a significant impact on public health.

The safety of the vaccine was proven in experiments conducted on 450 samples from chickens in Burkina Faso, and it showed high efficacy during a 12-month observation period.

The researchers are preparing to expand the experiments to include 5 thousand children aged between 5 months to 3 years in a number of African countries to confirm the initial results.

Malaria is a deadly disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite. Although it can be treated or prevented, the World Health Organization counted 229 million injuries in 2019, which led to 409,000 deaths globally.

The disease begins with symptoms including headache and chills, and it worsens and increases in severity, in the absence of treatment, leading to the death of the patient.

‘Significant public health impact’

Study co-author Adrian Hill, a professor of virology at Oxford University, said he believes this is the first vaccine that meets the World Health Organization’s requirement for efficacy, which is at least 75 percent.

So far, the most effective vaccines against malaria have not achieved more than 55 percent when tested on children in Africa.

Professor Hill added that the malaria vaccine trials began in 2019 before the spread of the Corona virus epidemic, and that the Oxford team developed a Corona virus vaccine with AstraZeneca, based on the results of its research to develop a malaria vaccine.

And the development of the malaria vaccine took a longer time because the malaria virus has thousands of genes, compared to about 10 genes in the Corona virus, and therefore the fight against malaria requires a higher level of immunity.

The professor believes that this technical difficulty is what made most vaccines not achieve the desired effectiveness.

But experiments showed that this vaccine has high efficacy and “will have a major impact on public health.”

‘A tool to save lives’

The vaccine has shown an efficacy of 71 to 77 percent in trials conducted by the Oxford team in Burkina Faso on children between May and August before the peak malaria season.

Professor Halidou Tinto, professor of parasitology and lead supervisor of clinical trials in Burkina Faso, said the results are “very exciting” and have shown “unprecedented efficacy”.

He added, “We are eagerly awaiting the results of the third phase of trials to prove the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine, which the region needs so much,” according to the BCC.

The number of malaria deaths in Africa exceeded the number of corona virus deaths last year.

The Serology Institute of India, which produced the vaccine, said it was confident of providing more than 200 million doses once the vaccine received the required licenses.

Malaria is the most common cause of child death in Africa. The Minister of Health in Burkina Faso, Charlemagne and Draogo, says that the results suggest that the vaccine will obtain licenses “in the coming years”, and that it will be “an important tool in fighting malaria and saving lives.”