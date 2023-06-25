A research team from Khalifa University has developed a new material that contributes to the removal of dyes from industrial wastewater, using an idea inspired by sea shellfish. water. Professor of Chemical Engineering and Director of the Research and Innovation Center, Dr. Hassan Arafat, explained that pollution of surface and groundwater represented by industrial wastewater laden with dyes poses a threat to human health and environmental systems, and causes major environmental problems. The optimal removal of dye materials requires the presence of a highly effective absorbent.

Arafat said: “The attention of the Khalifa University research team turned to nature to benefit from it, as sea oysters are considered aquatic animals capable of attaching themselves to a variety of surfaces, with the help of protein threads that contain dopamine, as it acts as a natural adhesive, while polydopamine is a synthetic polymer.” It mimics the dopamine synthesis found in shellfish proteins, which have the ability to coat a variety of surfaces with the ability to make modifications to the surfaces.”