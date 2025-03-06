A research team of the Natural Drug Development Center of the Korean Institute of Science and Technology (Kist, for its acronym in English) has developed A new therapeutic agent to treat macular degeneration associated with age (Dmae) Dry that can be administered in a columian form.

In depth

Macular degeneration associated with age (DMAE) is The main cause of loss of vision in people over 65, and is characterized by abnormal changes in the macula that cause a reduction in the vision and distortion of objects. The dry DMAE represents 90 percent of all cases of DMAE, with a relatively mild deterioration; however, Approximately 30 percent evolves towards the severe loss of vision associated with wet DMAE within 10 years.

The only treatments approved by the United States Food and Medicines Administration (FDA) for The dry DMAE from 2023 are two injectable drugslimited by the concern that They raise the complications of intravitee injections and their modest effectiveness to restore vision.

Colerios are the preferred drug administration method in the ophthalmic market, but The development of formulas aimed at the retina, located in the posterior segment of the eye, remains an important challenge.

To address the limitations of injections -based treatments, the research team, which has published its work in the magazine ‘Advanced Science‘, focused on the inflammatory signaling route of Toll -type receptors (TLR), of which it is known that They play a fundamental role in DMAE pathogenesis.

More details

Extracting peptide sequences from tens of thousands of proteins with structures similar to natural TLR signaling proteins, they created an extensive library of more than 190,000 drug candidates peptides. Using advanced technology for rapid peptide screening that are specifically joined to TLR signaling proteins, they successfully identified multiple peptides candidates capable of Inhibit interactions between these proteins.

The researchers validated the therapeutic efficacy of the peptides by administering them as mice with induced dry DMAE. The treated group showed protection of retinal cells and a significant reduction in retinal degeneration, comparable to that of normal mice. This showed that peptide -based eyelets could effectively replace existing injectable therapies for dry DMAE.

To take into account

This new therapeutic agent, administered in the form of ophthalmic drops, offers patients greater comfort and adherence to treatment, while reducing complications and costs associated with repetitive invasive treatments. In addition, the non -invasive and safe nature of therapy provides a new treatment option that improves both efficiency and patient satisfaction. This innovation is expected to revolutionize accessibility to the treatment of DMAE and other related ophthalmic conditions.

“The KIST products drug development center, created in September to focus on mission -oriented research, aims to develop global drugs aimed at diseases related to aging, including cancer and ophthalmological conditions. We plan to continue investigating in collaboration with national and international pharmaceutical companies for Advance world clinical trials of this innovative therapy for the DMAE SECA “, the doctor has ended Moon-Hyeong Seo that directs the Kist research team.