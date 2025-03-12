A research group led by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) has designed and proven the effectiveness of animals of A colirio that allows to control intraocular pressure for two weeks with a single daily applicationbeing useful in the simultaneous treatment of Glaucoma and dry eye disease.

In depth

As explained by the UCM in a statement, the Colirio contains An innovative nanotechnological platform described in ‘Journal of Controlled Release‘which is based on liposomes, vesicles with a structure that resembles that of cell membranes, loaded with a hypotensive drug to reduce intraocular pressure. This is combined with hyaluronic acid, which It helps maintain the formulation for longer on the ocular surface, and osmoprotective agents, which protect the eye surface.

The researchers involved in this work, Marco Brugnera, Rocío Herrero Vanrell and Irene Bravo Osunawhich are part of the Department of Galenica Pharmacy and Food Technology of the UCM and are members of the research group ‘Innoftal‘, have explained the differences of the new columus with the usual treatment today for glaucoma, which requires frequent daily applications, which difficult Therapeutic adhesion.

More details

In addition, they have added that the current option can cause adverse effects, such as The destabilization of the tear filma factor that can trigger the appearance of dry eye disease.

Scientists have tried the columus developed in ‘ex vivo’ studies in pork eyes, which have demonstrated an increase in the ocular penetration of the drug compared to a commercial preparation used as a reference. Also, in studies’In vivo‘In rabbits they have registered improvements in tear stability and ocular health markers, while they have not observed signs of eye surface after their long -term administration.

“These results underline the clinical potential of this nanotechnological platform, which offers a more effective and well tolerated treatment. In future studies, researchers will also explore Its application in other eye diseases, including gene therapies“Brugnera concluded.