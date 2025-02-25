Using advanced image techniques and precise microfluid control To stretch curly DNA in a straight line, a study by researchers from the University of Nagoya (Japan) belonging to the American Institute of Physics demonstrates techniques to stretch and immobilize DNA with a minimum thermal fluctuation to allow a detailed analysis.

The results are available in ‘Aip advances‘. It should be remembered that most microscopes can only illuminate objects of a certain size before tiny characteristics are blurred. This blur is known as the limit of diffraction of light. However, the techniques of obtaining images of Superresolution can distinguish between tiny biomolecular characteristics, especially when Thermal fluctuations are minimized.

“The immobilization of the molecule basically the ‘Paste“To a substrate, which avoids any movement caused by thermal fluctuations,” says the author Naoki Azuma. “Super resolution images often require only a few seconds or minutes to capture the image. During this time, thermal fluctuations (random vibrations caused by the thermal energy of the molecule) give how Blurred images and a reduced lateral resolution“He adds.

The researchers had previously tried paste an end of a DNA molecule to stretch itbut they discovered that thermal fluctuations could still cause movement and blur. “DNA stretch refers to the process of stretching a single DNA molecule, which is originally rolled in a random spiral, to form a straight line,” says Azuma. “The length and structure of a single DNA molecule, Its sequence of specific bases and its interactions with proteins should be observed when stretched to perform a detailed analysis“

Azuma and his colleagues from the University of Nagoya experienced with ways to unwind a DNA molecule applying pressure to a liquid that flowed through a channel, and the pressure flow provided a cutting force that unrolled the DNA molecule. They discovered that controlling the fluid flow speed helps to precisely adjust the applied cutting force and allows precise adjustments of the DNA stretching ratio.

The stretching relationship control was a key factor For a precise analysis. In the process, they also used a specialized chemical that creates chemical bonds between DNA and a glass substrate for “paste“The DNA molecule instead.

“Although it is not yet possible to visualize individual base pairs, these methods allow much greater accuracy in observing structures at molecular scale“Azuma stands out.” Our goal is to improve these methods to achieve greater loyalty in the stretching and immobilization of DNA molecules for a more precise analysis“