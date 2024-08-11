Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/08/2024 – 17:48

Applications are now open for the Women in Science and Innovation program, from the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio de Janeiro, in partnership with the British Council – the United Kingdom’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities in English-speaking areas.

The program is completely online and free, aimed at researchers from all over the country in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The project, created in 2019, encourages entrepreneurship for female science and technology researchers. The intention is for them to create networks and connections by sharing experiences, challenges and achievements.

Registrations can be made by website from the Museum of Tomorrow. The deadline is August 25th.

Program

The program includes lectures and workshops on entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, self-confidence, gender, science, fundraising and specific issues facing women in science.

In total, there will be six virtual synchronous meetings, held on Saturdays, from 9 am to 1 pm, with a total of 24 hours of workload, on September 14, 21 and 28 and October 5, 19 and 26, 2024.

In this sixth edition of the program, 50 positions will be made available to researchers from all over Brazil through a form, where each researcher must fill out their personal data and attach a cover letter indicating the research or project of interest. The selection results will be announced on August 30.