Home page World

Of: Sina Alonso Garcia

Split

According to one theory, the universe will eventually contract and come together in one point. © imago/Ikon Images

Scientific evidence indicates that the universe is expanding. However, one study concludes that the expansion could eventually stop and the universe could collapse.

Princeton – According to scientific findings, the universe has been expanding since the Big Bang. According to a current study, however, the universe could eventually collapse. Research led by US physicist Paul Steinhardt suggests that the currently observed expansion will eventually come to a halt. The results were Science magazine PNAS released.

According to the study, the universe could stop expanding “surprisingly soon” – in less than 100 million years. Until now, it had been assumed that a potential collapse of the universe would not occur for another two billion years. There are various theories about the possible end of the universe. The theory of the collapse is called the “Big Crunch”. In concrete terms, the universe should contract again after its long expansion and concentrate in one point.

Universe collapse scenario ‘not far-fetched’, researchers say

During their research, Steinhardt and his team found that there is a simple mechanism by which the universe could smoothly transition from expanding to contracting. “The scenario is not far-fetched,” says the abstract of the study. “It even fits well with recent theories of cyclic cosmology and conjectures about quantum gravity.”

As further described in the abstract, the observed accelerated expansion will eventually stop, stall, and transition into a slow contraction. In the study, the researchers designed a model that shows the development of “dark energy” since the beginning of the universe and how it can be continued in the future. Dark energy, which accounts for about 70 percent of the energy content of the universe, ensures that the cosmos continues to expand. However, according to the study, it can also do the opposite and shrink back down.

Collapse of the Universe: Humans will probably not experience it again

While the researchers emphasize that the scenario of the collapse of the universe in less than 100 million is not far-fetched, they point out that this cannot be proven with certainty. It is very unlikely that we humans will experience a collapse of the universe: the astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, for example, warned that if people continue as before, the soon destroy planet earth – and thus wipe themselves out.