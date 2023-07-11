Researchers at Khalifa University have developed a model of “titanium” structures for use in orthopedic surgery. The repeated triangular pattern has different characteristics according to the designs. The research was published in the international journal Composite Structures.

The research team included Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Wael Zaki, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Anas Al-Azzam, and my PhD colleague Dr. Nguyen Van Veet, and Dr. Waqas Waheed.

Zaki said: “Graded porous materials are important in bone implant applications, because they allow control in the design of effective mechanical properties, by providing the possibility of adding structural gradients in composition, pores and size,” noting that “these gradients can be engineered to reduce the area of ​​the internal surfaces, With the aim of facilitating cell adhesion, and allowing fluid flow that achieves the best distribution of nutrients, and controlling these gradations allows designing the structure of the material in a way that matches the hardness of the bones.

He added that the mismatch in stiffness between the implant and the bone is a major issue, represented in the effect of protecting against the pressure generated at the implant site, which may lead to bone resorption.

He explained that «the researchers used computer technology to simulate the behavior of complex systems in different conditions, and they modeled the structures of the implants in various degrees, and evaluated the distribution of stress and pressure, as the researchers noticed that the implants with bony scales and spongy scales showed outstanding mechanical performance compared to other (titanium) implants. )».

He stated, “Experiments have shown that bone cells can fill the cavities in porous implants, as the emerging bone supports the titanium structure over the spongy bone area, thus increasing its hardness and highly effective resistance to pressure.”