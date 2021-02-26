A research team from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Khalifa University has developed an innovation based on blockchain technology for use in immunity documents and digital medical passports for “Covid-19”, and the design of the immunity passport is a “medical passport” that contains patient data related to With immunity and vaccination, his medical history and travel trips he made, in addition to ensuring the validity and effectiveness of the individuals’ tests against “Corona”, and emphasizing their accuracy, while maintaining complete confidentiality and not sharing any personal information with others.

In detail, a member of the research team, Dr. Khaled Salah, said that the digital immunity passport is a digital document detailing the results of the tests that the individual has carried out that prove that he is free from the virus, and does not pose a threat to community members, and the immunity passport includes people who have shown negative results For the disease and those who have received the vaccine, and who have developed immunity to the virus, and it is possible that these passports will come in the form of electronic applications.

He added that the lives of individuals in various parts of the world have been affected by “Covid-19”, due to the speed of its spread and the transmission of infection that has claimed many lives, and its symptoms are similar to the symptoms of influenza, so the immunity document can prove its usefulness in places that pose a risk of transmission of the virus, such as gatherings. People in sporting activities or while traveling.

He added that the Khalifa University research team is facing the challenge of providing accurate and timely results of Covid-19 infections using blockchain technology, as the system that the researchers created depends on the Ethereum technology that is based on smart contracts that can be programmed within the framework of blockchain technology, with the aim of Developing a digital medical passport that provides a stable data record that cannot be altered or tampered with, to ensure a person’s immunity against the “Covid-19” virus in a decentralized, accurate and safe manner.

Salah stressed that digital health passports are an extremely important identification system for its contribution to limiting the spread of infectious diseases, as smart contracts keep records that contain patient data related to immunity and vaccination, in addition to the patient’s medical history and travel trips that have been made and that have been obtained. With the approval of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the patient’s personal and identifiable information is kept in strict confidentiality, and cannot be disclosed except with the authorization of the patient himself.

The Khalifa University team included: Dr. Haya Hassan, a research participant, Dr. Khaled Salah, Dr. Ebrar Yaqoub, a PhD researcher, along with Dr. Muhammad Omar and Dr. Raja Jayaraman from the Department of Industrial Systems Engineering, in cooperation with Dr. Junaid Arshad, Associate from Birmingham City University, and Dr. Samer Al-Lahham From the Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, the results of the research have been published in the prestigious scientific journal IEEE Access.

