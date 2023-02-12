Researchers from Khalifa University of Science and Technology succeeded in converting bio-oil into bio-fuel, by developing new electrocatalysts that contribute to the effective conversion of furfural extracted from date pits to produce furfuric acid and furfural alcohol. The results of their research project were published in the prestigious international scientific journal “Fuel Processing”. Technology”, which covers specialized research in aspects related to fuel conversion and renewable energy sources into clean fuels.

The research team was able to develop a catalyst capable of producing important compounds such as furfuric acid and furfural alcohol, which can be used in the manufacture of corrosion-resistant glass, acid-resistant bricks and plastic materials. This method also contributes to opening the way for more opportunities and capabilities to develop a wide range of effective chemicals on industrial scale.

The team included a group of researchers from the Departments of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering: Dr. Fawzi Banat, PhD student Muhammad Ashraf Sabri, Dr. Parath Govindan, Dr. Muhammad Abuhija, and Dr. Ricardo Noguera.

During the project, the team worked on converting furfural into fuel, as furfural is an organic compound resulting from the drying process of sugar that occurs during many agricultural operations, “a vital oil resulting from the processing of some agricultural crops and plants.” Furfural is one of the renewable, non-petroleum chemical raw materials that can be made into solvents, polymers, and other important chemicals.

Dr. Fawzi Banat said: “The electrochemical hydrogenation process of vital oily compounds has witnessed great interest in the past decade, given the possibility of producing fuels and other economical and environmentally safe chemicals,” noting that this method has many advantages that include hydrogen production and precise control of reaction conditions. .

He added: “The combination between electrochemical hydrogenation and electrochemical oxidation, which was developed by the research team at Khalifa University, succeeded in reducing the negative aspects that were facing the electrochemical hydrogenation process, such as slow oxidation of water and limited movement, as this modern technology works instantly to transform the bio-oil in the positive electrodes.” And negative to an important fuel, and adding many advantages to the resulting materials », pointing out that the combination of the two processes contributes to the creation of an integrated methodology, where the integration of electrodes works in the production of useful materials such as furfural, which resulted in furfuric acid and furfural alcohol.