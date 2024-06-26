Researchers at Khalifa University have developed catalysts designed to improve the electrocatalytic performance of oxygen-generating reactions that take place during the water splitting process. The university indicated that this progress leads to reducing reliance on rare and expensive materials currently used in clean production technologies for oxygen and hydrogen.

In detail, a research team affiliated with Khalifa University created two-atom catalysts of copper and nickel supported by a graphene base. These innovative catalysts showed promising and important electrochemical properties for efficiently decomposing water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen during oxygen generation reactions, as the graphene base works to maintain the balance of the metal atoms. And improving the level of its activity, by facilitating the movement of its electrons. The team published the results of the research it conducted at the Center for Advanced Materials Chemistry at Khalifa University, in the Dutch magazine “Nano Energy”, which is included in the list of the best 1% of scientific journals in the field of nanotechnology.

The university explained that the results of the electrochemical tests showed that the catalysts supported by diluted graphene oxide achieved the lowest possible level of overvoltage, which is a measure of energy efficiency in catalytic processes, and the highest possible level of electrical current density at lower levels of voltage compared to other samples, noting that These catalysts, made of copper, nickel and graphene, could revolutionize fields that rely on high-purity oxygen, such as healthcare, aerospace, aviation and environmental engineering, by reducing the cost of producing oxygen and increasing its efficiency. The university stressed that the development of copper and nickel catalysts is at the forefront of the process of producing oxygen in a more efficient and safe way for the environment through the electrolysis of water, especially since the additional information provided by density functional theory calculations helped to understand the interaction between copper and nickel atoms and support graphene at the level. atomic.