Today, Friday, researchers announced that the vaccine against Covid-19 disease developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca Group has “the same effectiveness” against the mutated versions of Corona that appeared in Britain. It was also monitored in dozens of countries, as announced Friday by the researchers in charge of the project.

The University of Oxford stated, in a statement, that the analyzes of clinical trials, which were conducted between October 1 and January 14 in Britain, showed “similar protection from symptomatic infections despite the presence of a smaller amount of antibodies.”

Professor Andrew Pollard, in charge of Oxford vaccine tests, said in a statement, “The vaccine not only protects against the original virus, but also from the mutated version that caused the return of the epidemic to spread from the end of 2020 in Britain.”

Oxford did not provide any data on other mutated versions, such as South Africa and Brazil. In recent days, the British health authorities have expressed concern about a new mutation of the British version that has commonalities with the South African version.

The “Oxford-AstraZeneca” and “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccines are the most commonly used in Britain, which is subject to strict isolation measures after a large increase in the number of cases attributed to the more contagious version that appeared in southern Britain.

About 10.5 million people received a first dose of one of the two vaccines.

Many countries in the European Union have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, some countries preferred to recommend it only for those under 65 years of age because there is insufficient data available if it is used on the elderly.