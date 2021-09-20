According to what was published by the University of California, researchers are currently working on developing a technique to put the vaccine in plant cells, in particular lettuce and spinach.

Scientists hope to turn home gardens into small farms for vaccines, after receiving a $500,000 grant for the project from the National Science Foundation.

target vaccine

The vaccine that is prepared for this purpose is the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, which is a new type of vaccine that has been studied over decades, and in light of the Corona pandemic, both Pfizer-Bioentek and Moderna used messenger RNA in the vaccines they produced to prevent corona. COVID-19.

Conventional vaccines work by putting a pathogen (a virus or germ) into the human body, which prompts your immune system to produce antibodies.

In contrast, the messenger RNA vaccine works in a different way. It uses a genetically engineered form of messenger RNA (mRNA) to give your cells instructions on how to make a protein that stimulates the body to make antibodies and fight the virus. The DNA never gets into the cells’ nucleus.

The vaccine and the plant

“We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and we have long-term goals for people who grow it in their own gardens, and eventually farmers can also grow whole fields of it,” says Juan Pablo Giraldo, associate professor at the University of California, San Diego.

“The key to getting this work done are chloroplasts – tiny organs in plant cells that convert sunlight into energy that plants can use,” he adds in a university press release. unused to synthesize desired particles.

In the past, Giraldo has shown that chloroplasts can express genes that are not a normal part of a plant, by sending foreign genetic material to plant cells inside a protective envelope.

For this project, Giraldo teamed up with Nicole Steinmetz, a professor of nanoengineering at the University of California, San Diego, to take advantage of nanotechnologies her team designed to deliver genetic material to the chloroplasts.

The chloroplasts express a green fluorescent protein; The DNA coding for the protein is delivered by targeted nanomaterials without mechanical assistance, by applying a drop of the nanoformula to the surface of the leaf.

Nitrogen

In parallel with this project, which uses the vaccine delivery technology for plant cells, scientists are working on adopting this technology to deliver nitrogen to the plant, instead of putting it in the soil, to avoid polluting groundwater, as half of the nitrogen seeps into it from the soil.

In the new technique, nitrogen enters the chloroplasts through the leaves, and the required amount is controlled, which is a more efficient approach that can help farmers and improve the environment, and for this purpose, researchers have been allocated $1.6 million, according to the University of California.