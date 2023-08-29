Home page World

A group of sperm whales (archive photo) in the Croatian Adriatic worries the scientists. © IMAGO/David Fleetham

A group of sperm whales have been sighted on the surface off the island of Korčula in the Croatian Adriatic. The majestic sight worries scientists.

Korčula – It is a video that was recorded these days in the Adriatic Sea off Croatia and is a feast for the eyes of every nature lover: Five sperm whales blow water fountains into the air while exhaling, diving up and down while showing their impressive dorsal and caudal fins.

“This morning we received information about the appearance of a group of at least five sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) near Korčula,” posted the non-profit organization Blue World Institute of Marine Research and Conservation in Veli Losinj on the Croatian island of Lošinj on March 23. August. The researchers shared several videos of the impressive sea giants.

Sperm whales normally live 1000 meters below the water surface

However, the fact that the animals roam so close to the surface gives the scientists a headache. “These animals typically live at depths of more than 1,000 meters. In the Adriatic, however, there is a risk that they will be stranded and die,” the scientists report.

“Unfortunately, encounters with sperm whales in the central and northern Adriatic ended in most cases with the stranding and death of animals from observed groups, especially on the Italian side of the Adriatic.” It is therefore important to monitor the whales closely. “It is important to be able to determine the direction of movement of the group and be able to take rescue measures in good time,” warns the Blue World Institute.

Strandings of sperm whales on the Adriatic usually end fatally

The researchers urge all skippers in the central Adriatic who spot sperm whales to photograph them or note their location, direction of movement and time of observation, and notify the researchers.

According to the Blue World Institute, anyone approaching sperm whales in a boat should note the following: “Despite their size, sperm whales are harmless to humans if you don’t approach them.” The animals are likely to be exhausted and disoriented by being in an unfamiliar environment and restless. “As such, we ask that you do not approach or disturb them to avoid accidental injury.”

In May, anglers observed and filmed two herds of fin whales off the Croatian island of Vis.