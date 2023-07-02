Study shows that 20% to 30% of patients with eating disorders are male

Although it is still a taboo in society, the occurrence of eating disorders among males is a reality and a problem on the rise. Despite this, some of the stories related to this well-known condition still involve women, such as the Terri Schiavo case. The American spent 15 years in a vegetative state after suffering a cardiac arrest, which led to a legal battle between her husband and her parents over euthanasia, until her death in 2005. The reason for Terri’s fateful fainting, in 1990, were the low levels of potassium in the blood, due to a restrictive diet, motivated by bulimia.

Despite stories like Terri’s and supermodels who put their health at risk for the dreamed ideal body, eating disorders are increasingly evident as a unisex condition. “Recently, a systematic review was published, with studies from around the world, and the authors concluded that the prevalence of eating disorders was approximately 19% in females and 14% in males. Another interesting fact is that 20% to 30% of patients with anorexia nervosa are men. This means that for every 3 patients diagnosed, one is male”reveals Maria Fernanda Laus, professor of the Nutrition course at Unaerp, doctor and professor of the Graduate Program in Psychobiology at the Faculty of Philosophy, Sciences and Letters of Ribeirão Preto (FFCLRP) of USP (University of São Paulo).

She claims that, in addition to the evolution in diagnoses, this number is due to “an increase in the incidence of mental disorders in general, in addition to sociocultural issues, such as the overvaluation of appearance and the very frequent use of social networks, which ends up directly influencing the body and mind”. Maria Fernanda warns that homosexual and bisexual men, including men, are more affected by the condition, and that the disorders are not only in search of a thin body, but also a muscular one.

According to the specialist, the first signs begin to appear in adolescence, with the so-called disturbed eating, which involves common actions in the daily lives of many people. “This includes a series of behaviors such as the practice of counting calories, weighing food, using food supplements to increase muscle mass, among other behaviors that deviate from what is considered a normal diet.”

However, the teacher points out that one leads to the other, but the reciprocal is not necessarily true. “Not everyone who has disordered eating has an eating disorder, but the eating disorder always starts in the form of disordered eating”explains.

a big taboo

The 1st barrier to break towards health is psychological. Being able to talk about the problem can be the difference between recovery and the condition getting worse. “It is important to remember that eating disorders can affect every organ system in the body, and people struggling with an eating disorder need to seek professional help.”says Maria Fernanda.

The growth in the number of diagnosed males generates, at first, concern, but it can still mean evolution, and is related, precisely, to an openness to debate the subject. With more security and freedom, the greater the number of occurrences registered and the smaller the number of people who suffer in secret or who don’t even know they have to face a problem.

Despite the progress made, the fight against discrimination promises to be a long one, with victories, defeats, ups and downs. As the teacher points out, “despite the statistics, men are often ridiculed, belittled or ignored, in a culture that sees the eating disorder as a disease that only affects women”.

The fight against 2 opponents –prejudice and the disorder itself– is not easy, but it needs to be done so that men, and also affected women, conquer the perfect body: the one that shows health. “The sooner a person with an eating disorder seeks treatment, the greater the likelihood of physical and emotional recovery”concludes the teacher.

With information from USP Journal.