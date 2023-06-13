DAccording to estimates by leading German peace researchers, the war in Ukraine will last for a long time. At the presentation of the 2023 peace report in Berlin on Monday, they called on the federal government to continue to provide military support to Ukraine. At the same time, negotiations must be prepared now and security guarantees organized for Ukraine.

Germany could play a central role in this. The researchers also warned of the dangers of a “globally accelerated armament”. Since Russia will not be a partner in arms control for the foreseeable future, multilateral agreements with countries such as Brazil, India and China are all the more important.

According to the report, the number of violent conflicts is increasing worldwide. Climate change, the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war have worsened the security situation, especially in countries in the Global South. In violent conflicts, mercenary armies played an increasingly important role, especially the Wagner group. According to the researchers, this should be classified and sanctioned by the federal government as a criminal group.

China’s “controlled disengagement”.

In the relationship between Western countries and China, the scientists pleaded for a “controlled unbundling”. Trade relations should not be prematurely dismantled unilaterally, as they could promote peace.

The Peace Report is published every year by the Bonn International Center for Conflict Studies, the Leibniz Institute Hessian Foundation for Peace and Conflict Research, the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy at the University of Hamburg and the Institute for Development and Peace at the University of Duisburg-Essen.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) also presented its annual report in Stockholm on Monday. The institute warned of the increasing number of operational nuclear weapons. Transparency about US and Russian holdings has decreased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.